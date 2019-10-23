Zinedine Zidane Insists He Isn't Concerned by Eden Hazard's Missed Sitter in Galatasaray Win

Zinedine Zidane has dampened concerns over the form of new signing Eden Hazard, after the Belgian star missed an open goal in another poor display in Real Madrid's Champions League victory over Galatasaray.

The 28-year-old was presented with a great opportunity to open his European account for Madrid, but despite rounding the goalkeeper and facing an empty net, the forward somehow managed to fluff his lines and rattle the crossbar.

Eurasia Sport Images/GettyImages

Real Madrid went on to win the game by a single goal in less-than-comfortable fashion, but Zidane was not worried by Hazard's mishap, and as reported by Goal, the French boss insisted that his summer signing is 'going to improve'.





"It doesn't worry me. He's better and he's going to improve more. The important thing is that he continues to have chances, because he's going to put them in."

Hazard joined los Merengues after a prolonged chase by the Madrid giants, but he has struggled to adapt to life in Spain since leaving Chelsea in a €100m move.

The ex-Lille winger has scored only once in his opening seven appearances in all competitions for the 2018 Champions League winners, and reportedly arrived in Madrid overweight after the summer break.

GOKHAN KILICER/GettyImages

Hazard's international teammate Thibaut Courtois turned in an impressive performance against the Turkish side on Tuesday evening, and Zidane was delighted by the return to form of his Belgian shot-stopper.

"He has clearly saved us in the first half," Zidane explained. "We are happy for him and for the whole team – he needed that kind of match as well. He allowed us to get all three points. There is always a lot of criticism when we lose and today we won, we played with personality and the players have deserved the victory."

Courtois has come under fire this season after some high-profile mistakes, and was substituted at half time during his side's 2-2 draw with Club Brugge in the Champions League matchday two fixture.