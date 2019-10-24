The 8 Teams That Have Won More Than 200 European Matches

In 1962, a curse was placed upon Benfica by former coach Bela Buttman after the Eagles decided to get rid of the Austrian.

One year prior, the Primeira Liga side had ruled the continent, yet they've gone on to lose each of the eight European finals they've appeared in since. Buttman had proclaimed that Benfica would not win another European title for a century - the hex appears to have worked.

However, it's not as though the Portuguese champions have had zero success in continental competition, with their 2-1 victory over Lyon on Wednesday taking them to a total of 200 wins in Europe.

Here's a look at the eight teams to have reached that marvellous tally.

Benfica - 200 Wins

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

Benfica overcame Barcelona and Real Madrid in consecutive European Cup finals at the start of the 1960s, with legendary forward Eusebio inspiring their 3-2 triumph over the Catalans in the first.

However, Guttman's curse has hampered them in the years that followed. Aside from their 4-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester United, they've lost all subsequent finals by a one-goal margin or less.

Moreover, the Eagles have twice been beaten on penalties, PSV Eindhoven and Sevilla the sides to have sunk them via a shootout. Absolutely agonising.

Milan - 201 Wins

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Milan may seem like a team that should be higher up on this list, given their record of seven continental triumphs. But, much of their glory came before the new format was introduced, meaning there were less games to play to reach the showpiece event.





The Serie A giants have had a lifelong love affair with the European Cup, making their Champions League exile all the more painful for their supporters.





It's been seven years since the Rossoneri's last appearance in the competition, with the San Siro crowd growing increasingly restless.

Ajax - 215

TF-Images/GettyImages

Everyone fell in love with Erik ten Hag's awesome Ajax side last term, the Dutchmen tearing up the script as they dumped superpowers like Real and Juventus out of the running.





It was a shock to see de Godenzonen charge all the way to the semis, despite their illustrious history in Europe.





As financial might became a more significant factor in the modern era, Ajax began to drift away from the top of the sport, but it truly was heartwarming to see their devastating displays in 2018/19.

Liverpool - 218 Wins

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

If you haven't heard, Liverpool won their sixth European Cup in June, thanks to goals from Mo Salah and cult hero Divock Origi in a 2-0 victory over Tottenham at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.





After spending some time in the wilderness during the early 2010s, the Reds are back on their perch. Jurgen Klopp has been the architect of their success in recent seasons, giving the Kop a new icon to worship.





Among the many Liverpool managers to have come before the German is Bob Paisley, who oversaw three European Cup victories during his reign at Anfield.

Juventus - 235 Wins

Ben Radford/GettyImages

It's no secret that Juventus are desperate to be crowned as kings of Europe for a third time, the Bianconeri having been starved of continental trophies for more than two decades. That's why they paid £100m for Cristiano Ronaldo.





Of course, the Portuguese phenomenon failed to take Juve past the quarter-finals in his first campaign with the club as Ajax avenged their loss in the 1996 Champions League final.





The Old Lady held their nerve to win the on penalties that year, but crumbled under the weight of expectation as ten Hag's recruits secured a 3-2 aggregate victory in April.

Bayern Munich - 262 Wins

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

Bundesliga big boys Bayern Munich were always going to place high on this list, winning five times the number of European Cups as any other team from Germany.





A stale period in the club's history came during the noughties as Die Roten regularly struggled to reach the latter stages of the tournament.





However, they're back to their usual bullish selves, making the final four in seven of the last 10 campaigns. Only once in that time have they gone on to victory, though that's still more than the vast majority of their rivals.

Real Madrid - 313 Wins

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Real Madrid are synonymous with the Champions League, dominating the competition from its conception all the way up to modern day.

With the mesmerising Alfredo Di Stefano pulling the strings, Los Blancos winning each of the first five editions of the European Cup.

By Real's standards, they had to wait an age for La Decima to finally arrive, with Ronaldo the man to deliver it in 2014 after a 12-year delay. That triggered a sequence of four triumphs in five seasons, but when the 33-year-old left, so did Madrid's form and confidence.

Barcelona - 316 Wins

Jasper Juinen/GettyImages

When Lionel Messi made his Champions League debut for Barça, they'd collected just the solitary European Cup. Fast forward 14 years and La Blaugrana have five.





With the aid of Xavi, Andres Iniesta and several other key figures, the Argentine kick-started a revolution at the Nou Camp.





Beforehand, Barcelona were undeniably in Real's shadow. The Catalans now have a larger trophy collection than Madrid, but there's still some way to go until they've replaced Madrid as Europe's most successful club.

For more from Ed Alexander, follow him on Twitter!