Aaron Wan-Bissaka Reveals How Wilfried Zaha Has Helped Him Settle at Man Utd

Manchester United right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has explained how he's settled in at the club following his summer move, and the role former teammate Wilfried Zaha has played in aiding that transition.

Wan-Bissaka left Crystal Palace for £50m at the start of July, and has gone on to make eight appearances across competitions for the Red Devils so far.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Speaking to Joe, the defender opened up about how his first few months in Manchester have gone, and why he felt it was the right time to make the switch.



"It's been different but I knew I was up for a new challenge, a new area, a different life," he said. "I've adapted well here, settled in quite quickly with the team. They [his teammates] have been great to me."

As for his old friends at Selhurst Park, they've been equally valuable, especially Zaha, who of course has experience in making the move from south to north. Of the winger, Wan-Bissaka revealed: "They still give me advice on games, wish me good luck. I still speak to them, especially him as he was at United...you know, how things are here.

"And he's just told me to keep my head down and just keeping working hard."



Asked about his ascent in the game, he admitted that he hadn't always wanted to be a full-back, having grown up admiring the goalscoring exploits of Thierry Henry at Arsenal.

"Growing up I looked up to Henry," he declared. "I just like goals, I liked the way he scored goals. I always pictured myself scoring goals when I was younger."

As for how he made the transition to the rearguard, it was simple: "I trained there (at right-back) a few times because Palace needed players in that position, that's when they noticed how good I am at tackling and defending."