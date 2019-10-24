Alexis Sanchez Pocketed £5m in Bonuses at Manchester United Last Year Despite Scoring Just 5 Goals

By 90Min
October 24, 2019

Manchester United flop Alexis Sanchez has made an incredible £5m of bonuses in the last year, despite scoring just five goals in 45 appearances for the club.

The former Barcelona man moved to Inter Milan on loan this summer following a disastrous spell in Manchester, but that hasn't stopped him from raking in the money.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Sanchez set up Goodway Limited - the purpose of which is unknown - when he left Arsenal to join the Red Devils in January 2018, and according to the Sun, the accounts show that he made a whopping £4,920,011 from performance bonuses and image rights over the last year.


The bonuses of £5m mean that Sanchez's five goals for United works out to £1m per goal scored, showcasing just how badly the Chilean failed to live up the money spent on him.


On top of that, the 30-year-old was also on massive wages of £400,000 a week, signalling a huge payday for the player.


Sanchez's temporary move to Serie A giants Inter is in its early stages, but things already look bleak with the winger ruled out until Christmas with an ankle problem. He is set to undergo surgery after he dislocated his tendons during the international break with Chile.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

However, Inter seem to be coping without him, as they are currently the closest challengers to Juventus, they sit just the one point behind them after eight game played. 

