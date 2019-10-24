Bayern Confirm Lucas Hernandez Has Undergone Successful Surgery on Ankle Injury

Bayern Munich have confirmed that the surgery summer signing Lucas Hernandez underwent due to the ankle injury he sustained in the Champions League clash at Olympiacos was a success.

Hernandez went down in the 59th minute of the game in Piraeus, and scans the following day revealed he had torn a ligament in his ankle that would require surgery.

That operation has now been completed, with the German side confirming on their official website that the procedure had gone ahead without issue.

A statement read: "Lucas Hernández has undergone successful surgery to repair a torn ankle ligament.



"The FC Bayern defender sustained a partial rupture of the posterior ligament in his right ankle during Bayern's 3-2 Champions League victory away to Olympiacos on Tuesday evening. Dr Johannes Gabel performed the surgical repair in Murnau on Thursday."

The French World Cup winner, who joined the Bavarians in the summer for £72m from Atletico Madrid, has made a decent start to life at the Bundesliga club, though has been hampered by injury intermittently.

And he is now set for an undetermined spell on the sidelines, with no time frame yet set for his recovery. In a tweet following this announcement, the Frenchman affirmed: "Thank you for all your messages, thanks to you I will come back stronger!!"



Elsewhere, there was better news for Serge Gnabry and Javi Martinez, who both sustained knocks during the game in Greece, but have escaped with no serious injury, the only prescriptions being a reduced training schedule in the coming days.

Merci pour tous vos messages grâce à vous je reviendrai plus fort!! 👊🏼💪🏼⚪🔴🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/QyRQhmxADv — Lucas Hernández (@LucasHernandez) October 24, 2019

The game itself - a 3-2 victory - was a scrap for Bayern, and they were once again reliant on the incredible goalscoring abilities of Robert Lewandowski, who grabbed yet another brace to stretch his scoring streak in FCB colours to 12 games.

These two were particularly special, as they took him above former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker Ruud van Nistelrooy into fifth place in the all-time Champions League top scorers' list.

