Brighton vs Everton Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Everton will be looking to build on momentum gained from their emphatic win over West Ham last weekend, when they travel south to Brighton for their Premier League clash on Saturday.

The two sides sit 15th and 16th in the table, with the Toffees just a point ahead of the Seagulls, who themselves are just a mere point above the relegation zone.

The seaside club will be looking for redemption of their own, after a last gasp winner from Aston Villa's Matt Targett sent the home fans into delirium, with 10-man Brighton going home desperately disappointed.

Only 17 goals have been scored by the two sides combined so far this season, while both have proved leaky defensively.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 26 October What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (BST) Where Is It Played? Amex Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC Sport Final Score/BT Sport Score Referee? Andy Madley

Team News

For Graham Potter's side, midfielder Aaron Mooy will be suspended after his sending off at Villa Park at the weekend, while Brazilian defender Bernardo is injured. Forward Leandro Trossard could return from his groin injury having not featured for the south coast team since September.

Yerry Mina is a doubt for Everton after his late knee injury in the win over West Ham and Jean-Philippe Gbamin is ruled out. Midfielders Fabian Delph and Morgan Schneiderlin should return to the squad after both missed the clash with the Hammers.

Predicted Lineups



Brighton Ryan; Montoya, Webster, Dunk, Burn; Groß, Pröpper, Stephens, March; Maupay, Connolly. Everton Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne; Gomes, Davies; Walcott, Sigurdsson, Bernard; Richarlison.

Head to Head Record

Everton are yet to win at the Amex since Brighton's promotion to the Premier League, but came close in 2017 with a 1-1 draw. From a total of four games played, Everton have two wins, each of them at home.

Recent Form

The two sides have struggled recently. Everton boss Marco Silva has come under pressure of late after his side suffered four league defeats, but victory against West Ham seems to have bought the former Hull and Watford boss more time.

Brighton on the other hand are exactly where they were expected to be at the beginning of the season, with a 3-0 demolishing of Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur putting Albion's early form in a positive light.

Here's how each side has fared in their last five games.

Brighton Everton Aston Villa 2-1 Brighton (19/10) Everton 2-0 West Ham (19/10) Brighton 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur (5/10) Burnley 1-0 Everton (5/10) Chelsea 2-0 Brighton (28/9) Everton 1-3 Manchester City (28/9) Brighton 1-3 Aston Villa (25/9) Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Everton (24/9) Newcastle 0-0 Brighton (21/9) Everton 0-2 Sheffield United (21/9)

Prediction

Everton's recent form has put severe pressure on Silva's tenure in charge, but the 2-0 win over the Hammers could have ended with a more emphatic scoreline as the Toffees played extremely well.

They'll need to conquer their poor away form and secure their first league win outside of Goodison Park this season.

The Seagulls will likely continue their hard-working performances and they certainly look a more threatening outfit at home. It could end all square.