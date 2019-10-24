Burnley vs Chelsea Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Chelsea go in search of a seventh consecutive victory as they travel to face Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday evening.



The Blues have won their previous three league matches, as well as two victories in the Champions League and one in the Carabao Cup, and look to be growing as a team. The home side on the other hand have not been able to maintain such a winning run this term. Three wins, three draws and three losses tell the entire story for the inconsistent Clarets.

Last time out, Burnley were beaten 2-1 at the King Power Stadium by a Leicester side that are flying high in third place. Meanwhile, the away side struggled to break down a resilient Newcastle side until Marcos Alonso's late strike. Burnley may show the same defensive structure and frustrate the Blues, much like Newcastle did last time out.

Chelsea's participation in the Champions League will give Burnley hope of a result, as they look to make a push up the table and consolidate some form.

Where to Watch

When is Kick Off? Saturday 26 October What Time Is Kick Off?

17:30 (BST) Where Is It Played? Turf Moor TV Channel/Live Stream Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event Referee Michael Oliver

Team News

Former Chelsea man Jack Cork is set to return after a shoulder injury. The midfielder has missed Burnley's previous two matches, but has returned to training.

Ashley Barnes is also expected to return against Chelsea, as he has recovered from a groin injury. Barnes missed out on the Clarets trip to Leicester, but is back in training and likely to feature.

Although Danny Drinkwater could not have played against Chelsea even if he was fit, he is still suffering from an ankle injury. The Englishman has only featured once for Burnley, in a 3-1 defeat to League One Sunderland in the Carabao Cup.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson will not feature, as he recovers from a thigh injury. He last played in a 1-0 win against Everton, and has no return date as yet.

N'Golo Kanté is expected to be fit after taking a knock on international duty. He may not be fully fit by Saturday, but has potential to be in the matchday squad.

Ross Barkley turned his ankle against Newcastle and was forced off, but the injury does not look as bad as first feared. The English international is expected to return against Burnley, but may not be up to full fitness.

Emerson suffered a thigh injury before the international break, but has since been in training. The Italian is highly likely to be included in the squad at Turf Moor, but has a task in knocking Marcos Alonso from the left-back position.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger do not look likely to return. Loftus-Cheek has not appeared this season, but is close to full recovery. Christensen is set to return in November, but Rudiger has a way to go.

Predicted Line-Ups

Burnley Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; McNeil, Cork, Westwood, Brady; Wood, Barnes. Chelsea Kepa; Azpilicueta, Tomori, Zouma, Alonso; Kovacic, Jorginho, Mount; Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Willian.

Head to Head Record

Historically, this fixture has been evenly contested, with Burnley ever so slightly having the upper hand. Burnley have won 38 times, while Chelsea have won 36, and 24 draws have been shared. However, Burnley have only won once in 10 meetings in the Premier League, while Chelsea have been victorious on six occasions. Four of those victories have come at Turf Moor, which bodes well for the Blues.

Last time these sides met, they drew 2-2, with all goals coming before the half-hour mark. When they last played at Turf Moor, Chelsea ran riot in a 4-0 victory. They will be looking to replicate a performance like this nearly one year on.

Recent Form

Chelsea have made a surge up the table, and have showed their desire to secure a Champions League spot. Three wins in a row in the league has given Frank Lampard's young side the confidence they need to challenge at the top. They have proved a lot of doubters wrong, and will look to continue their good form against Burnley.

Burnley have struggled to string two wins together this season. Three wins, draws and losses summarise their frustrations. They sit comfortably in eigth place, and will be looking to make a push for a Europa League spot.

Here is how each team has performed in their previous five games.

Burnley Chelsea Leicester 2-1 Burnley (19/10) Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle (19/10) Burnley 1-0 Everton (05/10) Southampton 1-4 Chelsea (06/10) Aston Villa 2-2 Burnley (28/09) Lille 1-2 Chelsea (02/10) Burnley 2-0 Norwich (21/09) Chelsea 2-0 Brighton (28/09) Brighton 1-1 Burnley (14/09) Chelsea 7-1 Grimsby (25/09)

Prediction

Chelsea are enjoying fine form in all competitions, not just the Premier League. It is hard to look past them when comparing the two sides, as they have a lot of momentum behind them. Burnley are a tough side to break down, but the quality of Chelsea will prevail.

It will be a game that Chelsea will dominate, but chances will be few and far between.

Prediction: Burnley 0-2 Chelsea