Dortmund Chief Insists Jose Mourinho Is Not in Line to Take Over as Manager

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has quashed all rumours claiming Jose Mourinho could become Dortmund's next manager.

Current Dortmund boss Lucien Favre is enduring a difficult season in Germany, with many people calling for him to get the axe following a poor start to 2019/20.

However, whilst pressure continues to rise, Zorc has reiterated the club's loyalty to Favre and has dismissed any speculation surrounding Mourinho.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Zorc told Sky: "We are not having a coach discussion and are happy to have Lucien Favre.

"These rumours around Mourinho lack any substance", he added.

Borussia Dortmund are in freefall having won only two of their last seven games, including a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Inter in Wednesday's Champions League clash.

As a result of such form, Dortmund's stock prices have fluctuated, with their share price dropping 2.3% in early trade on Thursday, shortly after their loss in Italy.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

The vultures are circling above Favre's head, and if Dortmund were to drop points against Schalke in Saturday's Ruhr valley derby, it could be incredibly costly for both club and manager.

The Bundesliga is entertaining a wide-open title race this term, with only two points separating first and ninth place. Dortmund can ill afford to drop any more points, having already forfeited nine this season, seeing them slump into fourth position.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Mourinho is currently out of work, having turned down numerous job opportunities since his departure from Manchester United back in 2018.

With Dortmund's failed title challenge last year, and poor results in spite of large summer investment, Favre could be living on borrowed time. However, it seems Mourinho won't have the opportunity to take charge at the Signal Iduna Park.