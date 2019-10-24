Ernesto Valverde Laments Barçelona's Lack of Composure After Surviving Slavia Prague 'Avalanche'

Ernesto Valverde has bemoaned his side's lack of composure during Barcelona's narrow 2-1 over Slavia Prague, in which a combination of luck and Marc-Andre ter Stegen prevented the Spanish side from dropping crucial Champions League points in Prague.

The win, alongside Inter's victory over Borussia Dortmund, places Valverde's side in a strong position to reach the knockout phases, sitting three points clear of the Bundesliga side at the top of Group F.

Having opened the scoring through Lionel Messi's nonchalant third minute finish, the home side began piling on the pressure and deservedly drew level shortly after half-time, before an unfortunate Peter Olayinka own-goal swung the pendulum back into Barça's favour.





It was an admirable showing from the Champions League minnows, although Valverde claims his side knew what was coming.

"It was the game we expected with neither side taking charge of the result," Valverde said after the game, as quoted by Sport.

"There were phases when we were on top, we started really well, but we saw that if we lost the ball, they got forward dangerously. In the end we were able to resolve things, to be a little calmer, even though the lead was the minimum. They risked throwing a lot of players forward and we had to defend that avalanche."

Despite conceding 24 shots during the match, with eight saved by Ter Stegen, Valverde insisted it was his side who were in control, having the clearer chances throughout the 90 minutes.

7 - Barcelona top scorers in Champions League since 2017/18:



19 - Lionel Messi

7 - OWN GOALS

4 - Luis Suárez

4 - Ousmane Dembélé



Strange. pic.twitter.com/4jzEG1wuuT — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 23, 2019

It was a valiant display from the Czech side, who took the game to their seasoned opponents, a trait that the Barcelona boss admitted caused his side problems.

"You have to know how to play these types of games, we lacked a little composure in the final third with the clear chances we had," he added. "That said, we still had them -- and they were more clear than their chances. With the way they pushed, got into the area, they did have some dangerous moments."