Inter vs Parma Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Antonio Conte's Inter will welcome eighth placed Parma on Saturday, with the Milan side looking to keep the pressure on title rivals Juventus.

Conte's men have only lost once in the league so far this season and relinquished top spot to Juventus in the process, who proved worthy winners through goals from Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain in a 2-1 win.

Parma, headed by manager Roberto D'Aversa, have been performing very much as expected, but will be hoping to break into the top echelons of the Serie A table, currently dominated by Italy's biggest clubs as well as Cagliari.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 26 October What Time Is Kick Off? 16:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? San Siro TV Channel/Live Stream? Bet365, Sky Calcio 1 Referee? N/A

Team News

Midfielder Stefano Sensi remains a likely doubt for Saturday's clash as the former Cesena man continues to struggle with a thigh problem. Alexis Sanchez, on loan at Inter from Manchester United, has also been ruled out until 2019 for I Nerazzurri.

I Crociati took a blow in their 5-1 win over Genoa on Sunday, when striker Roberto Inglese suffered an ankle injury. Parma predict Inglese, who has scored twice so far this season, will be out until the end of the next international break in November.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Centre back Bruno Alves continues to be out of contention for a place in the squad with a hamstring problem.

Predicted Lineups

Inter Handanovic; Skriniar, Godin, De Vrij, Brozovic; Candreva, Gagliardini, Barella, Asamoah; Martinez, Lukaku. Parma Sepe; Darmian, Iacoponi, Dermaku,Gagliolo; Kucka, Scozarella, Barilla; Kulusevski, Gervinho, Cornelius.

Head-to-Head Record

Inter vs Parma has been closely run in the past. After a total of 46 matches between the two northern Italian teams, Inter have 19 wins, Parma have 15 and there have been 12 draws.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Last time out, Inter edged a closely fought game 1-0 at the Stadio Ennio Tardino back in February.

Recent Form

Inter Parma Sassuolo 3-4 Inter Parma 5-1 Genoa Inter 1-2 Juventus SPAL 1-0 Parma Barcelona 2-1 Inter Parma 3-2 Torino Sampdoria 1-3 Inter Parma 1-0 Sassuolo Inter 1-0 Lazio Lazio 2-0 Parma

Prediction

Parma have struggled away from home this season, having won only one of their away league games, which was against Udinese at the start of September.

Meanwhile, Inter are flying high with a strong showing in the league so far and will be desperate to keep the pressure on Juventus at the summit of Serie A. It looks unlikely that Parma - who's team does contain the likes of Gervinho and Inter-linked Matteo Darmian - will pull off any sort of upset.

Prediction: Inter 3-0 Parma