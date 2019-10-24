Juventus 'Interested' in Tottenham Youngster Troy Parrott

Juventus are believed to be scouting Tottenham's 17-year-old Irish striker Troy Parrott following his strong start to the season.

The are renowned for picking up young talent across Europe, and they have now turned their eyes to north London and Tottenham's Troy Parrott, according to Calciomercato.

Parrott scored four goals in Tottenham's Youth League win over Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday and he has attracted interest from across Europe.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Juve aren't the only team to have expressed interest in the Irishman, as Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have also been linked in the last week with Parrott continually showing his goalscoring prowess.

The forward signed a professional deal with Spurs at the start of the season but his first team chances have been limited. His sole appearance for the Lillywhites was in the Carabao Cup defeat to Colchester and he is yet to feature in a Premier League or Champions League squad.

His stats for Tottenham's Under-23s are ridiculously good as he has scored seven and assisted another in only five games. This is even more impressive considering his age as he has made the step up from the Under-18s to the Under-23s at only 17.

The Biaconeri are now said to be monitoring the situation and will continue to do so throughout the rest of the season. With the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Mario Mandzukic both coming to the twilight of their careers, Juve are looking for their heirs.

Of course, this is no easy task given that Ronaldo is arguably the greatest player of all time, and Mandzukic is a handy player to have when Juve are in need of a goal.

Jack Thomas/GettyImages

It is an interesting situation that the young Irishman and Tottenham find themselves in. Spurs have stated that he is part of their plans for the future and do not want to the sell him - but this is yet to come to any sort of fruition.

Parrott may look to other young players who have moved away from the Premier League in search of first team football, like Jadon Sancho, and follow their examples. Tottenham definitely need to be careful not to lose their next striking prospect with some of the biggest clubs in world football monitoring him.