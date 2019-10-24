Key Arsenal Duo Set to Be Rested for Europa League Clash With Vitoria SC

Arsenal defender David Luiz and forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are reportedly set to be rested for the Gunners' upcoming Europa League clash with Vitoria S.C.

The pair have been regular starters for the north London side this season, with Luiz having featured nine times in all competitions so far. Aubameyang, meanwhile, has featured in both Europa League matches and has made 11 appearances in all competitions.

Harriet Lander/Copa/GettyImages

With the Gunners due to take on their Portuguese opponents on Thursday evening, football.london have now reported that Unai Emery has decided to rest both Luiz and Aubameyang.

The report states that neither player has been involved in training ahead of the game and are set to be given further rest time ahead of Sunday's clash with Crystal Palace at the Emirates.

Aubameyang, particularly, has been a key figure for Arsenal this term, however, following Alexandre Lacazette's recent return from injury, the forward is set to be left out as Emery prepares for a busy period, which includes a midweek trip to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup after Sunday's match against Palace.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

It is important to note that there is no mention of either playing suffering from an injury, but it appears as though the manager will look to give further minutes to fringe players and younger members of the squad.

The north London side have a 100% record after two matches in the Europa League, having won their first two games against Eintracht Frankfurt and Standard Liege respectively. Further to this, Emery's men are yet to concede in the competition, but have scored seven.

With Aubameyang set to miss out, teenage forward Gabriel Martinelli could be handed another start, having netted twice in their last fixture against Standard Liege. At the back, Rob Holding could be in line to make his second appearance of the competition as he looks to step up his recovery and regain match sharpness, following injury.

TF-Images/GettyImages

As both Luiz and Aubameyang are set to be rested, the match represents another opportunity for the squad players to impress and stake a claim to feature more frequently.