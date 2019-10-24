Lecce vs Juventus Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Juventus make the long trip to the Stadio Via del Mare on Saturday to face newly promoted Lecce in Serie A, aiming to pick up all three points and stay top of the league.

After edging out Inter 2-1 at the San Siro at the start of October to move to the top of the table, they beat Bologna at home last weekend to ensure they kept this one-point advantage at the top of the league.

Maurizio Sarri’s side have 22 points from their opening eight games and will look to maintain their unbeaten start against a Lecce side who sit 16th in Serie A.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

However, Lecce’s manager Fabio Liverani will have been pleased with his side last weekend after they picked up a point in an entertaining draw away at Milan, and will looking to build upon this performance.

With much at stake, here is 90min’s preview of Saturday’s clash.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 26 October What Time Is Kick Off? 14:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Stadio Via del Mare TV Channel/Live Stream? N/A Referee? TBC

Team News

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

Sarri is set to be without trio Aaron Ramsey, who has an adductor injury, Douglas Costa, who has a muscle problem and defender Mattia De Sciglio, who has a bicep injury, for the game with Lecce, with all not expected back for a few weeks.

Alongside this, both Giorgio Chiellini and Mattia Perin remain out with longer term injuries.

Up front Paulo Dybala looks set to start after firing in two goals in the space of three minutes Lokomotiv Moscow on Tuesday night in the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile Lecce will be without former Stoke City midfielder Giannelli Imbula who has a thigh issue. Italian forward Filippo Falco who is playing in Serie A for the second season in his career, after featuring in the division for Bologna in the 2015/16 season, may miss the clash after coming off with a knock at half time against Milan.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Striker Khouma Babacar bagged his first goal of the season against Milan and could play upfront alongside Brazilian forward Diego Farias, who has featured five times this term.

Predicted Lineups

Lecce Gabriel; Meccariello, Lucioni, Rossettini, Calderoni; Petriccione, Tachtsidis, Tabanelli; Babacar, Farias. Juventus Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bentancur; Ronaldo, Dybala.

Head to Head Record





Saturday’s encounter will be the 25th meeting between the two teams, with Juventus unsurprisingly holding the better record, winning on 14 occasions with Lecce victorious just three times. Therefore, there has been seven draws between the two.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages