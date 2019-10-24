Liverpool vs Tottenham Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

League leaders Liverpool take on a struggling Tottenham Hotspur side on Sunday, as Premier League action returns.

Hosts Liverpool currently sit at the summit of the Premier League table, six points clear of second place Manchester City. The Reds travelled to Belgium on Wednesday night to face Genk in the Champions League, a game they comfortably won 4-1.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Spurs also come into this game with an emphatic Champions League win under their belt, beating FK Crvena Zvezda 5-0. Tuesday's resounding victory papered over some of the cracks left by Tottenham's recent run of dismal results, including their limp 1-1 draw in their previous outing league outing against bottom side Watford.

A repeat of last year's Champions League final, this game has all the ingredients to be a world-class contest if the visitors can buck up their ideas.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 27 October What Time Is Kick Off? 16:30 (BST) Where Is It Played? Anfield TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event Referee? Anthony Taylor

Team News

There are positive injury updates for Liverpool as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip should be fit to face Tottenham, despite having missed the Champions League game against Genk midweek.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

Mauricio Pochettino also has cause to smile as summer signing Giovani Lo Celso returned to action on Tuesday, albeit in a cameo performance.

Hugo Lloris and Ryan Sessegnon are still unavailable for Spurs.

Predicted Lineups

Liverpool Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Mane, Firmino. Tottenham Gazzaniga; Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Ndombele, Sissoko, Winks; Alli, Son, Kane.

Head to Head Record

Liverpool and Tottenham have faced each other 54 times in the Premier League, the Reds having won just under half with 25 victories. Spurs have won just 14 and there have been 15 draws between the two teams.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Their most recent meeting came in Madrid in June, when Liverpool lifted the illustrious Champions League trophy, beating Spurs 2-0.

Liverpool won both Premier League games between the sides last season, with 2-1 victories for the Reds on both occasions.

Recent Form

Liverpool are showing incredible form, having lost only one game all season in the Community Shield. They are atop the Premier League with eight victories and one draw from their opening nine matches.

Jurgen Klopp's men have conceded the equal fewest goals in the Premier League having shipped only seven all season. They have not conceded more than one goal in any league game this campaign. The Reds have also scored 21 Premier League goals, second only to Manchester City.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Spurs' fortunes have been considerably more mixed this season, with the Lilywhites sitting seventh in the table having won three, lost three and drawn three from nine games.

Tottenham haven't won on the road all season, and have tasted victory in just one of their last four Premier League games.

Here's a look at their form.

Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur Genk 1-4 Liverpool Tottenham 5-0 FK Crvena Zvezda Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool Tottenham 1-1 Watford Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City Brighton 3-0 Tottenham Liverpool 4-3 RB Salzburg Tottenham 2-7 Bayern Munich Sheffield United 0-1 Liverpool Tottenham 2-1 Southampton

Prediction

Many would argue that Liverpool's recent results have been somewhat better than their performances, however, it seems impossible to bet against them at Anfield. The Reds haven't lost a competitive game at home in more than a year, their last defeat coming at the hands of Chelsea in the League Cup back in September 2018.

Despite some questionable performances, there is an obvious reason why Liverpool remain top of the table. Their consistency and qualities in both attack and defence make them strong candidates in both this game, and in their title challenge.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

For Spurs, revenge may be on the menu. Their Champions League final defeat may just motivate them to ditch their poor early season form, for this game at least. While they have been underwhelming so far, Spurs still boast a wealth of quality and remain capable of beating any opponent on their day.

However, this will be an incredible test for Pochettino and the resilience of his travelling pack on Sunday afternoon.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham