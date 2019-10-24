Liverpool Women Announce WSL Merseyside Derby in November Will Be at Anfield

Liverpool Women have announced that they will host Everton at Anfield in next month’s Merseyside derby, making it the latest Women’s Super League game to be played at a major stadium after games at the Etihad Stadium, Stamford Bridge and London Stadium.

Liverpool typically play home games at Prenton Park in Tranmere, but the Women’s World Cup popularity boom has continued into the domestic season and there have been calls for all the top clubs to host matches at Premier League venues.

An historic moment for women’s football on Merseyside 🙌



Next month, we'll play our first ever league game at Anfield...and what a fixture, the Merseyside derby! 👊



Two teams. One city. One derby. 🔴🔵https://t.co/CPKwwPDlGL pic.twitter.com/mC26rasZvG — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) October 24, 2019

The Manchester derby on the opening weekend of the season set a new WSL attendance record when 31,213 piled into the Etihad, shattering the previous record of a little over 5,000.

More than 24,000 people watched at Stamford Bridge and the London Stadium, while the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host the north London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal on the same time as the Merseyside derby at Anfield – Sunday 17 November at 3pm.

Both clubs will be expecting big crowds for such landmark occasions.

Liverpool are selling adult tickets for just £5 for the Anfield game, with every adult also able to get as many as three child tickets free of charge.

😁 Merseyside derby. Anfield. 😁



Tickets are now on sale...



▪️ Adults & Over 65’s: £5

▪️ Wheelchair and ambulant: £4

▪️ Juniors (16 & under): Free

▪️ Season ticket holders & Members: Free



Full details ⤵️https://t.co/tK4iCxrrc7 — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) October 24, 2019

On the pitch, Liverpool have had a difficult start to the 2019/20 season. The two-time former champions have only taken one point from four games. Everton, meanwhile, have already achieved half of their points tally from the whole of last season in a remarkable turnaround.

But when it comes to derby games and local bragging rights, form goes out of the window.

For those who cannot make it to the game, the Merseyside derby will be available to stream live and for free via the FA Player. The north London derby will be broadcast on BT Sport.

The spike in WSL popularity has also been matched by lasting interest in the England games.

We can FINALLY announce: @wembleystadium is SOLD OUT!



✨ Now...it's over to you. Turn up, be a part of history ✨ pic.twitter.com/H8LkHGTWFD — Lionesses (@Lionesses) October 16, 2019

Having drawn in record television numbers during the World Cup, the Lionesses recently played in front of close to 30,000 people against Brazil in Middlesbrough in what was their first home game since the tournament.

It has also recently been announced that 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium is sold out for next month’s prestige friendly against Germany. It promises to be a record attendance for a women’s football match in England.

It won’t be far short of the 90,185 world record set at the 1999 World Cup final in Pasadena.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!