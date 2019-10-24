Man Utd Identify January Transfer Target to Finally Replace Ander Herrera

Manchester United have eventually identified Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria as their long-term replacement to Ander Herrera, according to reports from Germany.

Ander Herrera was allowed to leave for free at the end of last season and joined Paris Saint-Germain.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United didn't sign a single midfielder in the summer transfer window, leaving them rather short in the centre of the park as injuries continue to build.

However, a report from publication Bild, claims that Man United are keen on Zakaria, a 22-year-old central midfielder who represents Switzerland on the international stage.

Zakaria's future seems fairly uncertain with a host of Europe's elite clubs looking to pry him away from Monchengladbach, including the likes of Tottenham, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid.

Atletico currently seem closest to a deal, but are aiming to monitor his progress, with plans to bring him in next summer. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could sneak in from under the nose of the Spaniards and capture Zakaria's signature in January.

Manchester United are in dire straits, with a small amount of pressure being lifted due to their impressive performance against Liverpool last Sunday. The Red Devils are incredibly likely to dip in to the transfer market as soon as possible with United having identified five transfer targets they're looking to acquire over the coming windows.

It seems priority number one is improving a lacklustre midfield, which has received a large amount of criticism this season. Man United are only two points off the relegation zone and have struggled for creativity and goals all campaign.





Denis Zakaria could be the kind of versatile player they desperately need at Old Trafford as the Swiss international can play as a central midfielder and a central defender.





Zakaria only joined Borussia Monchengladbach in 2017 for approximately £11m from Young Boys, and, with three years still left on his contract, he will no doubt be a costly signing.