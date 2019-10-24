Marco Silva Provides Everton Injury Update Ahead of Brighton Clash on Saturday

Everton manager Marco Silva will have midfielders Fabian Delph and Morgan Schneiderlin available for the trip to Brighton on Saturday, while Seamus Coleman is back is contention.

Delph and Schneiderlin missed the 2-0 victory over West Ham last week through injury but are back to full fitness, while central defender Yerry Mina is a doubt with a knee issue sustained during the closing moments of the Hammers win.

🗣 | The boss confirms Fabian Delph and Morgan Schneiderlin are fit and available for #BHAEVE. pic.twitter.com/f9ft7nTzOn — Everton (@Everton) October 24, 2019

Silva said, as quoted by Everton's website: "[Delph and Schneiderlin] have worked until now full sessions with their teammates so they are both ready."





Regarding Mina, he added: "[On Yerry] it's not such good news at the moment. Of course, we have two more days until the game, so let's see how he is tomorrow and on matchday as well.

"It's not a serious, serious injury but it's something that until now hasn't put Yerry ready to work with the team in a full session."

If Mina fails to overcome the injury, the spot in Silva's starting XI could be handed to Mason Holgate. The 23-year-old made five Premier League appearances for the Toffees last season before he was sent on loan to Championship side West Brom.

Silva added: "Mason is ready and prepared. He's showed me every single day that he's working hard to achieve and get his chance.





"He already did in two Carabao Cup matches. He did well, performed well and, in the game against Sheffield Wednesday, he did a very good game.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"I'm 100 per cent sure if he gets the chance he'll be ready to perform at his level because we believe in him."

The win against West Ham alleviated some of the pressure Silva was under, having seen his Everton side lose four consecutive league games on the bounce. They face a Brighton side in mixed form, the Seagulls smashing Tottenham 3-0 before losing 2-1 at Aston Villa.