Marco Silva Provides Everton Injury Update Ahead of Brighton Clash on Saturday

By 90Min
October 24, 2019

Everton manager Marco Silva will have midfielders Fabian Delph and Morgan Schneiderlin available for the trip to Brighton on Saturday, while Seamus Coleman is back is contention.

Delph and Schneiderlin missed the 2-0 victory over West Ham last week through injury but are back to full fitness, while central defender Yerry Mina is a doubt with a knee issue sustained during the closing moments of the Hammers win.

Silva said, as quoted by Everton's website"[Delph and Schneiderlin] have worked until now full sessions with their teammates so they are both ready."


Regarding Mina, he added: "[On Yerry] it's not such good news at the moment. Of course, we have two more days until the game, so let's see how he is tomorrow and on matchday as well.

"It's not a serious, serious injury but it's something that until now hasn't put Yerry ready to work with the team in a full session."

If Mina fails to overcome the injury, the spot in Silva's starting XI could be handed to Mason Holgate. The 23-year-old made five Premier League appearances for the Toffees last season before he was sent on loan to Championship side West Brom.

Silva added: "Mason is ready and prepared. He's showed me every single day that he's working hard to achieve and get his chance.


"He already did in two Carabao Cup matches. He did well, performed well and, in the game against Sheffield Wednesday, he did a very good game.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"I'm 100 per cent sure if he gets the chance he'll be ready to perform at his level because we believe in him."

The win against West Ham alleviated some of the pressure Silva was under, having seen his Everton side lose four consecutive league games on the bounce. They face a Brighton side in mixed form, the Seagulls smashing Tottenham 3-0 before losing 2-1 at Aston Villa.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message