Martin Dubravka Signs New Six-Year Contract at Newcastle

Newcastle have announced that goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has penned a new six-year deal at the club, cementing his place as the Magpies' number one stopper.

The Slovakia international initially joined the club on loan from Sparta Prague in January 2017, making his debut for the club in spectacular fashion during a 1-0 win against Manchester United the following month.

📺 Martin Dúbravka has spoken to NUFC TV after signing a new six-year contract with the Magpies.



Watch the full interview: https://t.co/uGNKmWLyDK #NUFC pic.twitter.com/5tSWYvoET3 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 24, 2019

Since his debut, the shot stopper is yet to miss a Premier League fixture for the club, keeping 17 clean sheets in 59 Premier League outings and winning the North East Football Writers' Association Player of the Year award for 2018.

Speaking to NUFC TV, via the club's official website, Dubravka expressed his joy at penning fresh terms.

"It is an amazing feeling," he said. "I have to say that it feels like time has flown. It's been almost two years and I've found great people here who I can call friends. I've enjoyed my time here and I'm very glad that I can stay here for another six years."

Under Steve Bruce this term, Newcastle find themselves struggling in 18th position in the league, having won just two of their nine league games, although they were impressive victories over Tottenham and United respectively.

Nevertheless, the news that Dubravka has opted to commit his future to the club delighted Bruce, who insisted the goalkeeper is a big part of his future plans in the north-west has he bids to turn the tide in Tyneside.

Harriet Lander/Copa/GettyImages

The head coach said: "I'm really, really pleased that Martin has committed his future to the club. He's been absolutely fantastic since the day he arrived and he's a hugely important figure for us both on the pitch and in the dressing room.

"He's a massive part of our plans for the future, so it's great that he's agreed to stay with us for the next few years, and a fitting reward for his performances."