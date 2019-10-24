Monaco Looking to Make Islam Slimani's Loan from Leicester Permanent for Cut-Price Fee

October 24, 2019

Leicester City forward Islam Slimani could be set to make his loan spell at AS Monaco permanent for a cut-price fee. 

Slimani, who broke the Foxes transfer record when he joined from Sporting CP back in August 2016 for £29m, was deemed a definitive flop in England, making just 46 appearances for the club in a tenure interrupted by loan moves to Newcastle, Fenerbahce and now Monaco.

However, after triumphing with his country at the summer's Africa Cup of Nations, the Algerian has found a new lease of life in Ligue 1, notching five goals and seven assists in seven games so far. 

And, according to a report from Sky Sports, the French outfit could now be set to cash in on the player's form on a permanent basis, for a fee that sources in the country have claimed could come round to as little as a quarter of the initial fee Leicester paid for the forward. 

That would make it a total of £7.8m, a meagre fee for the man who has thus far outscored all of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Memphis Depay in the French top division, and stands alone as the greatest goal provider. 

However, sources from inside Brendan Rodgers' camp have disputed this clause in the contract, claiming they will get more for the player than that.

Slimani was on the scoresheet in Monaco's latest victory over Rennes at the weekend, latching onto a ball from ex-Chelsea player Cesc Fabregas to restore parity with the French Cup winners, before Wissam Ben Yedder - who is the league's outright top scorer with eight - bagged the winner.

The 31-year-old's loan spell is currently set to end in June 2020, while his contract at the Premier League outfit runs until 2021.

After a rocky start to the season, which began with back to back 10-man 3-0 losses, Monaco have picked up the pace to record their first three victories of the season in their last four games, and now sit in 14th place with 10 gameweeks gone.

