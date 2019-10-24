Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Responds to Roy Keane's Claim That Man Utd Should Sign Harry Kane

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has described Tottenham forward Harry Kane as ‘one of the best’ and in the same bracket as Premier League legend Alan Shearer, having been urged by ex-Old Trafford teammate Roy Keane to sign the England captain.

United have had trouble finding the net so far this season, failing to score more than a single goal in any game since the opening day 4-0 win over Chelsea in early August.

Solskjaer let Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez both leave Old Trafford as he looked to strip back his squad and clear the deadwood, but in failing to sign a replacement, his options have been light, especially as a result of Anthony Martial’s recent injury.

There has been talk about a stop-gap deal for 33-year-old Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic in January, but former United captain Keane thinks Kane should be the target, making an impassioned case for it during an appearance on Sky Sports over the weekend.

Labelling the north London club as ‘in disarray’, Keane declared, “Go and get Kane from Spurs. Easy, just go and get him. He’d score 20 goals a season for you with his eyes closed.”

Speaking to the media ahead of United’s Europa League clash with FK Partizan, Solskjaer praised his own forwards, but admitted he does have a soft spot for Kane’s clinical finishing.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

“There aren’t many [Robert] Lewandowskis and Harry Kanes. They’re like Shearer, [Ruud] van Nistelrooy - fantastic goalscorers,” Solskjaer said, as quoted by the Evening Standard.

“Ours are different types of players, but I have to say I like someone who can finish half a chance and he does that. He’s one of the best, but he’s a Tottenham player.”

Since becoming a first-team regular at Spurs at the beginning of the 2014/15 season, Kane has scored a frightening number of goals in just over five years, with 167 in all competitions, including eight so far in 2019/20.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

No United player can come close to matching that, with Martial and Rashford scoring 99 between them since the start of the 2015/16 campaign.

With 28 England goals to his name in 43 appearances, 26-year-old Kane is also well on course to break Wayne Rooney’s all-time Three Lions goal record, which stands at 53.

