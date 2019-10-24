Rob Holding Optimistic Over Arsenal's Top Four Hopes But Admits He'd Prefer Europa League Win

By 90Min
October 24, 2019

Arsenal centre back Rob Holding has claimed the Gunners have the potential to qualify for next season's Champions League, but also said winning the Europa League is more important. 

Unai Emery failed to finish in the Premier League's top four in his first season, but Holding remains confident despite their three year absence from Europe's elite club competition.

The north London side have enjoyed a perfect start in the Europa League this season, brushing aside Eintracht Frankfurt and Standard Liége by scorelines of 3-0 and 4-0 respectively, and will be looking to make it three wins out of three when they host Vitória SC on Thursday night.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

As quoted by Metro, Holding said: "Top four is more than within our capability.


"I want to win the Europa League first and foremost. We got to the final last year but I was injured and I didn’t get to play in it.

"Top four and a Europa League trophy would be a brilliant way to end it."

Arsenal slumped to a second Premier League defeat of the season on Monday night as they were humiliated in a 1-0 loss away to a stern Sheffield United side.

Following the result, ex-Manchester United star Patrice Evra branded Arsenal 'babies' and suggested they did not look like a winning team.

Holding has since responded to such claims, quipping: "What he says doesn’t affect me personally. I know what I am and how I like to play.

"He’s got his opinion. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion...just as a group of players we knew it would be a fight.

"We made sure everyone knows that in the changing room. We know how they’re going to play."

Arsenal will be hoping to take a giant leap towards qualification for the Europa League knockout stages by beating Vitória SC on Thursday night. 

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

The Gunners will be also keen to silence their critics when they host Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. 

