Tottenham Scouts Monitoring Brazilian Duo Everton Soares & Gabriel Barbosa

Scouts from Tottenham Hotspur have been keeping an eye on the progress of Brazilian duo Everton Soares and Gabriel Barbosa as the club look to bolster their forward line.

The head of Spurs' scouting network, Steve Hitchen, was in attendance during Gremio's 1-1 draw with Flamengo in the Copa Libertadores semi-finals, when Everton grabbed the assist for his side's last-gasp equaliser. He was linked with a move to north London rivals Arsenal over the summer, yet a deal never materialised.

Miguel Schincariol/GettyImages

The 23-year-old was operating as a left-sided forward in the first-leg of the tie, impressing with his lightning speed and playmaking abilities. However, he was a peripheral figure in the return fixture as Gremio were eliminated thanks to a 5-0 hammering at the Maracana.

Sky Sports claim that Tottenham are eager to bring in new forwards after the departures of forwards Vincent Janssen and Fernando Llorente in the summer, which has left Mauricio Pochettino with only one recognised striker in the form of Harry Kane.

Heung-min Son and Lucas Moura have proved they can also be used to spearhead Spurs' attack, but the Argentine looks set on adding firepower to his squad.

Inter's Barbosa is another man Pochettino could look to snap up following his stellar form on loan at Flamengo. He took his seasonal tally to 26 goals in all competitions with a brace in Wednesday's destruction of Gremio.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Moreover, the hitman was the top scorer in the Brazilian First Division last term. That performance helped him earn a recall to the Brazil national squad after a three-year exile and he now sits on five caps for his country.

Spurs could make a bid for both Everton and Barbosa in January. Gremio's campaign comes to a close before the winter transfer window opens, while his countryman will return to San Siro on the first day of 2020.

