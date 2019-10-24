Twitter Reacts as Woeful Man Utd Hold on to Earn First Away Win Since March

By 90Min
October 24, 2019

It was a match that was severely lacking in quality, but hey, Manchester United have won an away game!

That's right. United held on to overcome Partizan Belgrade 1-0 in the Europa League on Thursday, with Anthony Martial scoring the only goal of the game from the penalty spot. 

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to ring the changes, but perhaps most notably, the boss decided to hand the captaincy to the world's most expensive defender, Harry Maguire.

The defender only joined in the summer, but Solskjaer clearly sees him as a leader. A big night for the Englishman, who grew up supporting the Red Devils...

The game started slowly, with United struggling to break down the home side's defence. However, the Red Devils should have taken the lead on 15 minutes through Scott McTominay.

The midfielder latched on to a Juan Mata free-kick, but he nodded the ball wide. 

A golden chance. Wasted...

There were very few chances of note after half an hour of play. And despite United's positive performance against Liverpool in their last match, some fans clearly hadn't forgotten some of the atrocious performances by their side in recent weeks. 

The Red Devils' inability to break down a defence was once again exposed... 

Nonetheless, the away side continued to push forward in search of an opener, and carved out another chance ten minutes before the break. 

Jesse Lingard's toe-poke cannoned back out off the post... 

The home side continued to grow in confidence and it was their turn to fire an effort against the post. Another warning sign for Solskjaer and his men.

However, with moments left of the half, teenager Brandon Williams made a lung-busting run forwards and was adjudged to have been fouled inside the penalty area. Up stepped Anthony Martial to give the away side the lead.

Undeserved? Perhaps. A vital goal, nonetheless...

However, the home side came flying out of the traps in the second half and looked the more likely to find the next goal.

United retreated into their shell and faded away.

It was a fairly dire start by them and fans were quick to draw comparisons with previous managers...

By now, Sunday's result had gone out the window. Forgotten.

Partizan were the better team. And by some distance, as well. Yes, you read that correctly.

It was slow. It was uninventive. It was...what fans have come to expect from their side this season.

However, Manchester United held on to claim all three points in Belgrade. In doing so, they ended a horrific away record...

...232 days later. 12 matches later, they'd done it!

But, even this didn't distract some fans from pointing out just how woeful the Red Devils were...

All in all, a win is a win...I guess.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message