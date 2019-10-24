Twitter Reacts as Woeful Man Utd Hold on to Earn First Away Win Since March

It was a match that was severely lacking in quality, but hey, Manchester United have won an away game!

That's right. United held on to overcome Partizan Belgrade 1-0 in the Europa League on Thursday, with Anthony Martial scoring the only goal of the game from the penalty spot.

🔝 A valuable three points puts us in command of our #UEL group...#MUFC pic.twitter.com/kmRyqnUPMQ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 24, 2019

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to ring the changes, but perhaps most notably, the boss decided to hand the captaincy to the world's most expensive defender, Harry Maguire.

The defender only joined in the summer, but Solskjaer clearly sees him as a leader. A big night for the Englishman, who grew up supporting the Red Devils...

Harry Maguire, captain in the making. Gooo on lad @HarryMaguire93 🔴⚪️⚫️ #mufc — Tim (@TimMaggs90) October 24, 2019

Big fan of @HarryMaguire93 been captain tonight!! Has to be made permanent for us to go forward #blockhead #mufc — Mike Tippey (@mike_tip1999) October 24, 2019

Harry Maguire captains #mufc for the first ever time. I'm impressed. — Mr CEO 🇾🇪 (@JamesoIogy) October 24, 2019

The game started slowly, with United struggling to break down the home side's defence. However, the Red Devils should have taken the lead on 15 minutes through Scott McTominay.

The midfielder latched on to a Juan Mata free-kick, but he nodded the ball wide.

A golden chance. Wasted...

Mctominay has to be burying that! #MUFC — Paul Murray (@PaulKJBM) October 24, 2019

There were very few chances of note after half an hour of play. And despite United's positive performance against Liverpool in their last match, some fans clearly hadn't forgotten some of the atrocious performances by their side in recent weeks.

The Red Devils' inability to break down a defence was once again exposed...

If you have issues with sleep watch united should sort you right out #MUFC — Deveftw (@Declang158) October 24, 2019

Typical Thursday night europa league away game, or just typical man united so far. Game drifting.. #mufc — nkp20mufc (@Nkp20TIMESMUFC) October 24, 2019

United trying to break teams down without Pogba vs with him #MUFC #PARMUN pic.twitter.com/kVPrPlw7wf — JamesAH (@JamesAnalysis) October 24, 2019

Nonetheless, the away side continued to push forward in search of an opener, and carved out another chance ten minutes before the break.

Jesse Lingard's toe-poke cannoned back out off the post...

The home side continued to grow in confidence and it was their turn to fire an effort against the post. Another warning sign for Solskjaer and his men.

However, with moments left of the half, teenager Brandon Williams made a lung-busting run forwards and was adjudged to have been fouled inside the penalty area. Up stepped Anthony Martial to give the away side the lead.

Undeserved? Perhaps. A vital goal, nonetheless...

Very important goal is hat from Anthony Martial. Close game so far. Woodwork rattled at both the ends.

Now we need to score one or two more to seal the game. Come on @ManUtd! 🔴 #MUFC #UEL — Siddesh K Iyer (@Sid10RedDevil) October 24, 2019

Yes pen! Well done Williams 👏👏👏 Yes!!!! You beauty Tony!! He's back! What a cool head and cool finish absolutely brilliant just what we needed! 👏👏👏 #MUFC #GGMU — Claire Williams (@Clairadactel) October 24, 2019

However, the home side came flying out of the traps in the second half and looked the more likely to find the next goal.

United retreated into their shell and faded away.

It was a fairly dire start by them and fans were quick to draw comparisons with previous managers...

This is Jose Mourinho football with added anxiety. Terrible #MUFC — Corrina (@CorrinaCarr_) October 24, 2019

What's the difference between this United side, the way they're playing, compare to how we used to play under LVG and José? 😴😴😩😩😫😫🤒🤒😴😴#EuropaLeague #ManUnited #MUFC #mulive

EMBARRASSING — Mushran Siddiqui (@MushranSiddiqui) October 24, 2019

By now, Sunday's result had gone out the window. Forgotten.

Partizan were the better team. And by some distance, as well. Yes, you read that correctly.

It was slow. It was uninventive. It was...what fans have come to expect from their side this season.

However, Manchester United held on to claim all three points in Belgrade. In doing so, they ended a horrific away record...

That was abysmal... but I’m gonna save my energy until Norwich. First away win since PSG at least. 🤷‍♂️ #MUFC #UEL — ES 🇾🇪 (@Eduardojsalcedo) October 24, 2019

Intense game from both teams!🙌



Won our 1st away game since PSG win..



We go again on Sunday!❤#MUFC #GGMU https://t.co/YyyUwGXgsq — FPL Akash (@FPLAkash) October 24, 2019

First away win since March. About time. #mufc — Daniaal (@Daniaal_7) October 24, 2019

...232 days later. 12 matches later, they'd done it!

But, even this didn't distract some fans from pointing out just how woeful the Red Devils were...

Sometimes I think we r lucky to avoid ucl. We wud have been humiliated in every match with such performance. Just getting away as it's europa. No wonder we r finding it more difficult in domestic league. Lackluster to say the least 😔😔 #MUFC — Tanmoy Banerjee (@Tanmoy_) October 24, 2019

A very embarassing perfomance from Manchester United today! The lads looked clueless, couldn't complete 3 successive passes without giving possession away! Needed a penalty to score! We are in very deep shit if we don't recruit well in January!!! #MUFC #PARMUN — MUFC DAVE (@DaveTheSavage_) October 24, 2019

Can’t score from open play embarrassing #mufc — Michelle ☀️ (@Chellwilce) October 24, 2019

All in all, a win is a win...I guess.