Unai Emery Launches Staunch Defence of Arsenal Record With Subtle Jibe at Arsene Wenger

Unai Emery has defended his record since taking charge of Arsenal and insisted the team are more competitive now then they were under previous boss Arsene Wenger.

The Spaniard has come under severe criticism from Gunners fans in the wake of Monday's 1-0 defeat away to Sheffield United, with sections of the fanbase struggling to see significant improvement since Emery took charge.

Their loss at Bramall Lane meant the club have won just 33% of their away fixtures under Emery, as they seek to return to the Premier League top four at the fourth time of asking. Wenger failed to do so in his final two campaigns, while Emery lost last season's Europa League final and finished the season in fifth.

When questioned about his similar-looking record to the Frenchman since taking the reins 17 months ago, the 47-year-old was quick to point out the differences in a staunch defence of his style that subtly took a dig at his predecessor.

“Sometimes we forget the memory and we need to remember. When I arrived here, this team needed to improve being more competitive,” he said in his press conference, via the Standard.

“This team in the history was winning 1-0 and being very competitive, but it wasn’t enough. Then one process being competitive and with improved creativity. When I arrived here, the creativity is more or less good, but being competitive was worse. It was not enough.

“I think last year I started to improve being competitive, also more or less creativity with some very good matches playing with that creativity."

One competition in which the Gunners have performed well this season has been the Europa League. Two wins from their first two games have seen them top Group F ahead of the visit of Vitoria SC on Thursday night, and Emery insisted it is a competition he wants his side to win this year.

“Last year we did not achieve, we were in the table by one point and in the Europa League final and we lost in the end. And OK, we were there. And this year - be there and take it," he added.

“We are playing for our supporters and my message is that we are going to carry on with patience, and tomorrow they will feel this team is playing as we want and also transmitting energy and playing good."