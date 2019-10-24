Wolves & West Ham Set for Transfer Tug of War Over £36m-Rated AC Milan Forward Suso

Wolves and West Ham look set to do battle over AC Milan playmaker Suso in January, after both identified the player as a key transfer target.

In a team that has largely struggled in Serie A so far this season - having fired coach Marco Giampaolo at the start of October - Suso has not had the campaign he would've expected, after a stint as one of Milan's best players since his move in 2016.



Indeed, he was roundly criticised for his display in new boss Stefano Pioli's first game in charge against Lecce on Sunday, which finished 2-2 at San Siro.



And, as reported by the Daily Mail, it is understood that the player is now considering his future at the club, with both the Wanderers and the Irons keen on rejuvenating his career in England.

The 25-year-old has a release clause of £36m in his current deal that only applies to teams based outside of Italy, and would seemingly be happy to cut ties with the Rossoneri in the new year.

Suso started his career at Cadiz before joining Liverpool's youth set-up in 2010. It took him two years to rise up the ranks to the senior side, but after showing initial promise, he was largely ignored at Anfield, making just 21 appearances across all competitions over three years before joining Milan.



A promising loan spell at Genoa was had upon his arrival, before he really started strutting his stuff in red and black. Now 144 appearances into his career at San Siro, Suso has 23 goals and 36 assists to his name, earning five caps with the Spanish national team in that time.

The interested Premier League parties in question are both looking to bolster their attacks, after mustering just 11 (West Ham) and 12 (Wolves) goals in nine league games thus far this season.

