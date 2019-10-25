All the Records That Tumbled as Leicester Made Top Flight History With 9-0 Win at Southampton

Leicester City just went on the road and won a Premier League match 9-0.

It's hard to know what to add to that. Leicester matched the Premier League's biggest EVER win...and they did it on the road. On a horrible, rainy Friday night in Southampton.

Nine. Goals. To. Nil.

Naomi Baker/GettyImages

It was (get ready for an Opta barrage) Southampton’s biggest ever defeat as an English league side in all competitions in their history. Manchester United’s 9-0 win over Ipswich at Old Trafford in March 1995, nearly 25 years unmatched in the Premier League, has been equalled.





Because Leicester City beat Southampton nine goals to nil in their own back yard.





It wasn't just a Premier League record though, because football didn't start in 1992. It's the biggest away win in the top flight in the entire 131-year history of the Football League. It's taken ONE HUNDRED AND THIRTY ONE YEARS to be as bad as Southampton were in front of their own fans on Friday night.





Not only that, Jamie Vardy and Ayoze Perez became just the second pair of teammates to score hat-tricks in the same match (Perez hadn't scored for Leicester before this!!!!) and the first for more than 15 years, since Robert Pires and Jermaine Pennant did it...also against Southampton.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Perez scored a hat-trick in his last game against Southampton too, for Newcastle last season. The last player who did that was Luis Suarez against Norwich in 2012.





Bonus quirk? Just like these are Perez's only goals for the Foxes, Pennant's trio in that match were the only goals he ever scored in competitive games for Arsenal. That was the first game of the Invincibles' 49-match unbeaten run too, not that we're suggesting anything there...





Speaking of famous title-winning sides from the past, the 20 points that Brendan Rodgers has taken Leicester to this season is one more than the 19 they had under Claudio Ranieri at this point in the title-winning campaign in 2015/16. What. A. Night.

