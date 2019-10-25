Arsenal Fans Spot Jose Mourinho at the Emirates as #EmeryOut Bandwagon Picks Up Pace

By 90Min
October 25, 2019

José Mourinho was spotted in the Emirates crowd on Thursday night, as Arsenal beat Vitória 3-2 in the Europa League thanks to a late Nicolas Pepe brace.

Unai Emery's team had to come from behind twice to beat a winless Vitória team to ensure they remained flawless in Group F of the Europa League. However, fans still used the occasion to fire vitriol at the former Sevilla boss – and the presence of a top manager in the crowd will not have helped him sleep any easier. 

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Arsenal continued to look flaky at the back and conceded after only eight minutes on Thursday,  needing a brace of excellent free kicks from summer signing Nicolas Pepe to rescue three points at the death.

TV cameras didn't pick up Mourinho in the crowd but he was spotted in an executive box by fans as he watched the north London side host a team from his native Portugal.

Mourinho has been one of the name touted by both fans and pundits as Emery's successor if the Spaniard was to be axed by the Gunners. The Portuguese manager has been out of a managerial job for almost a year, having been sacked by Manchester United after winning only seven of their opening 17 games last season.

Arsenal fans reacted, of course, with their usual decorum. 

It would undoubtedly be one of the biggest stories in football if Mourinho was to take the job at the Emirates, taking over after a plethora of well-publicised spats with Gunners legend Arsene Wenger in his earlier spells managing Chelsea.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message