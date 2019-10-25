Chelsea: The Starting XI That Frank Lampard Should Pick to Face Burnley

All seems well at Chelsea as Frank Lampard's men continued their fine form with an excellent win and team performance over Ajax on Tuesday night.

Nearly everything went right for the Blues, from tactics to substitutions, in what was a classic Chelsea Champions League performance. The win was by no means blind luck - Chelsea stifled Ajax and were more than a match were a side who were a major force in last season's competition.

Now, though, Lampard's charges must re-focus and look to pick up another three Premier League points - against Sean Dyche's Burnley.

Here's a look at how the Chelsea boss may look to rotate his troops after another gruelling week...

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK) – No real doubt over this one. The man signed under former head coach Maurizio Sarri is a key part of the way Chelsea play. His calm head will prove useful in the tough physical test against Burnley.

Cesar Azpilicueta (RB) – At the start of the season, the affectionately dubbed 'Dave' came under fire from fans and pundits alike as his performances under Sarri and Lampard's were a far cry off his impeccable showings under Antonio Conte. But recently, Azpilicueta has shown experience and the class that earned him the captaincy in the first place and may just keep the exceptional talent of Reece James at bay for now.

Fiyako Tomori (CB) – Another player who's recent performances have rendered him temporarily undroppable. He's made the adjustment from Pride Park to Stamford Bridge very well indeed.





Kurt Zouma (CB) – It would be harsh on Kurt Zouma to be dropped once Antonio Rudiger returns from injury, but its arguable that Rudiger is just different class. Zouma, while efficient, has not shown a great deal of confidence on the ball and the German's passion and experience may just mean he finds himself back into the team over the Frenchman, so he needs to play well at very well at Burnley to try and keep his place in the side.





Marcos Alonso (LB) – Despite his defensive frailties in a back four, Alonso is a real threat going forward. Also, with no return in the offing for Emerson just yet, Chelsea have no choice.

Midfielders

Jorginho (CM) – Chelsea's vice-captain has overcome criticism and is well on his way to becoming a fan favourite. The former Napoli midfielder has proved exactly why he was so highly coveted at the Italian club, and his performances this season have been key to the build-up play of Chelsea's now potent attack.





Mateo Kovacic (CM) – If you were to put only one of the Blues' midfielders into the 'world class' bracket it would probably be the Frenchman in N'Golo Kante. Kovacic's good showings in midfield in Kante's absence haven't been far off. With Kante out, there is little doubt over the starting two in central midfield.





Mason Mount (CAM) – Lampard has preferred a 4-2-3-1 formation more recently and Mount's high energy and clear goalscoring threat could hurt Burnley.

Forwards

Willian (RW) – Removing Callum Hudson-Odoi from the side to some Chelsea fans is close to sacrilege, but the experience of the Brazilian could prove vital against Burnley. Willian has earned praise from his manager recently and rightly so. He will be well used to the full blooded fixture Sean Dyche's side could provide.

Christian Pulisic (LW) – The young American has been a game changer in his most recent substitute appearances, helping Chelsea secure wins against Ajax and Newcastle. He's earned his place and he will be very difficult for Lampard to ignore.





Tammy Abraham (ST) – Can you drop the Premier League's joint leading goalscorer? If Chelsea need to play on the break, they don't have a striker with the pace in behind. His aerial ability and movement should also help should Burnley decide to set up defensively, which they likely will.