Chelsea 'Target 2 Top Strikers' With 'Confidence' Transfer Ban Will Be Lifted

Chelsea have been linked with January moves for Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson and RB Leipzig hitman Timo Werner as the club are described as ‘confident’ of having their transfer ban lifted before the winter window opens.

As things stand, Chelsea are unable to dip into the market until next summer after being issued with a two-window ban by FIFA. Half of the sanction has already been served, but there are increasing rumours that the club believe their appeal will end it early.

It was confirmed in June that the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) would not hear Chelsea’s appeal until after the summer, a process which is still ongoing.

According to The Sun, ‘new evidence’ could result in the punishment being overturned. There is alleged optimism at Stamford Bridge that will be the case, with the January transfer window now being presented as an important time to strengthen.

The Sun claims the ‘top target’ is a secondary striker to lessen the burden on Tammy Abraham.

Similar gossip earlier this month had presented Leicester defender Ben Chilwell as a target.

Wilson, whose five goals this season have kept him in the England squad, and Werner have emerged as options. It is worth noting that neither is likely to be easy to sign, with Wilson valued at a reported £70m last January. Meanwhile, Werner has only recently signed a new contract in Leipzig and is believed to favour a move to Bavarian giants Bayern Munich if he is to depart.

Given Tammy Abraham is the Premier League's joint-top scorer, and with the quality Michy Batshuayi and France starter Olivier Giroud can offer off the bench despite a lack of game ti, this is certainly a rumour that should be taken with a large pinch of salt - especially as there are no reports of the transfer ban potentially being lifted elsewhere.

In addition to a new striker in January, Chelsea are said to want a winger to replace Willian. The 31-year-old is out of contact at the end of the season and is expected to leave.

With no summer signings, young homegrown players have thrived at Stamford Bridge, with Abraham, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori all now commanding regular places.

But manager Frank Lampard recently denied opportunities came because of the transfer ban.

