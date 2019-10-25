Christian Pulisic Determined to 'Give Everything' for Chelsea as Frank Lampard Praises Forward

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has reiterated his desire to give 100% to the Blues after a challenging start to life at Stamford Bridge.

The USA international has struggled to command a place in Frank Lampard's starting lineup, but he has recently enjoyed a number of impressive appearances off the bench, including assisting Michy Batshuayi's winning goal in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Ajax, and things appear to be turning round for him.

Speaking after the game (via the Daily Mail), Pulisic confessed he has been delighted to see his form improve, adding that all he wants to do is work hard and impress for Chelsea.

"The manager told me: 'Go in, make an impact, make a difference' and I'm happy I was able to help a little bit with that," he said.

"I go in to give absolutely everything and do the best I can with the opportunity I'm given. I'm happy with the short time I was given to make an assist, make a difference and obviously I want to be on the field."

Lampard's relationship with Pulisic has dominated headlines this season, but the manager has always insisted that better performances in training was the answer to his lack of minutes since the start of the campaign.





The boss reiterated those feelings once more after the victory over Ajax, but Lampard was delighted to admit that Pulisic has listened to his advice and stepped his game up over the last few weeks.

"Sometimes the toughest part of management is leaving out players who really want to play week in and week out," Lampard confessed.

"I see the big picture with him. I want him to be successful at this club because he's a good lad, he wants to do very well, that's very clear. "Acting like he's acting, training like he's trained the last two or three weeks, playing like he's played the last two or three weeks obviously makes me very, very happy."

The assist against Ajax took Pulisic's tally for the season to five from his nine appearances, but he is yet to find the back of the net for his new side - something which Pulisic himself admitted he was confident of resolving soon.

With Callum Hudson-Odoi and Willian both impressing this season, competition for a spot on the wing for Chelsea is certainly high, but Pulisic appears determined to force his way into Lampard's plans soon.

