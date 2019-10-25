Danny Welbeck Sidelined for 'Months' Following Hamstring Injury

Danny Welbeck could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after he was forced off after just 100 seconds in Watford's 1-1 draw against Tottenham.

Welbeck was signed this summer by Watford, but his injury-plagued career looks set to continue at his new club as there are fears it could be months before he steps back onto the pitch.

It has been a tough going for the former Manchester United man, who has only ever been able to play 30 league games in a season once. And his injury record has now worsened according to Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores.

"It's bad news about Danny Welbeck," the Spaniard stated. "We need to check a little bit more what happens in the next weeks.

"We have no idea [how long he will be out] but it's probably months."

Welbeck has only appeared four times for the Hornets this season but has started the last two Premier League games against Tottenham and Sheffield United. His injury coincides with club captain Troy Deeney's return to training following knee surgery in August.

"About Troy Deeney, we're very happy," Sanchez Flores optimistically stated.

“He’s on the pitch, not with us, but he’s alone and working with the medical staff and I hope he’s recovering quick.”

It seems, then, that there is a positive for Watford, even in light of Welbeck's injury. Deeney's return will be much needed for the Hornets whose forward options are currently Gerard Deulofeu, André Gray and Roberto Pereyra.

They face Bournemouth on Saturday looking for their first win of the season coming off the agonising late draw with Tottenham. Sanchez Flores won't have the former Arsenal man at his disposal, however, as it looks like he is set for another long spell on the sidelines with this most recent injury.

It is another blow to what could've been a good Premier League career, but Welbeck will now have to wait for another chance to make his mark for Watford.