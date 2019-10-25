Giorgio Chiellini Admits the Playing Phase of His Career Could Be Over Sooner Rather Than Later

Giorgio Chiellini has opened up about his plans for retirement, as he sits on the sidelines recovering from a serious knee injury.

He discussed the long recovery process from the surgery he underwent in September to repair the ACL he ruptured in training at the start of the season

When asked about recovery time, the Italian told Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato): "New year, sure. February, March...it depends. When we talk about such a serious injury we make estimates because we go on an average of physiological recovery."

Does studying boost performance?



Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini says studying for his Master's degree in Business has made him a better footballer. 🎓⚽



Read the full story here: https://t.co/rG3guW7EGc pic.twitter.com/uYjNwrZ7YG — PFA | Professional Footballers' Association (@PFA) October 24, 2019

Some had questioned whether or not Chiellini's injury – at the age of 35 – could end his career, and while he insisted that he will return before the end of the season, he doesn't have long left in the game.

"A couple of years," he said, when asked when he thought he might retire. "Not more than that. I would like to have a managerial career."

Speaking of managerial careers, the veteran centre-back has drawn a contrast between former Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri, who left the club at the end of last season, and new boss Maurizio Sarri – who is unbeaten at the club after taking over in the off-season.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

On the club's cigarette-loving tactician, he said: "The mister goes a lot on numbers, schemes, Sarri goes a lot on the technical, always. He is competent and dedicated. [Allegri] does does not give you so much numerical information but tries to stimulate other things a little more."





Juve play Lecce this weekend at 2pm on Saturday, who have just seven points from eight games to start their campaign on their return to Serie A.