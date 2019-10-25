John Barnes Backs Virgil van Dijk to Become Future Liverpool Captain

Liverpool legend John Barnes has claimed that centre-back Virgil van Dijk will eventually become the Reds' captain one day.

The Dutchman has blossomed into one of Liverpool's most important players since joining the club in 2018, guiding the team to Champions League glory last season.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Barnes, who was speaking to BonusCodeBets, backed Van Dijk to become the captain of the side eventually, insisting that he sees a little bit of fellow Anfield legend Alan Hansen in Van Dijk's game.

He said: "Virgil van Dijk is similar to Alan Hansen. Alan was strong and very good on the ball so that is why he reminds me of him. Virgil is probably a little more physical than Alan Hansen but in terms of his calmness, coolness and ability on the ball, he reminds me a lot of Hansen.”





“Virgil van Dijk is a future Liverpool captain, but I don’t think it will matter in the way they play. Henderson is not playing as regularly as he used too. But I don’t think it matters who is captain, the way Liverpool play is down to the manager. Each player on the pitch plays their role, and they are all captains in their own way."

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Liverpool are set to meet Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday, and Barnes insisted that, despite seeing the Reds drop points for the first time this season against Manchester United, Liverpool will still feel confident of picking up the win.

“Liverpool are getting the job done. They are unbeaten in the league, having only dropped one point," Barnes added.

"The good thing about Liverpool is, even though they might not be playing well, they are still winning and getting the job done which is the sign of a good side. Scoring four goals away from home in the Champions League is a good thing."

TF-Images/GettyImages

“[Jürgen] Klopp plays the same way against everyone, no matter who we are playing against. However, similarly to the Manchester United game, we didn’t know how United were going to play and the same with Tottenham, we don’t know how they are going to play but we do know how Liverpool will play.

"I will be expecting a consistent Liverpool performance but the way the game will go is down to Tottenham."

