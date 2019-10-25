Liverpool Fans Flock to Social Media for '#Mbappé2020' Movement After Closing in On Nike Kit Deal

By 90Min
October 25, 2019

Liverpool are believed to be closing in on a huge kit manufacturing deal with Nike, and many fans have flooded the internet with their desire to see the Reds spend all that money on Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappé.

After winning a court battle against current manufacturers New Balance, Liverpool are set to jump ship and pen a £30m-a-year deal with Nike which will also see the team pocket a whopping 20% of all merchandise sales.

If you haven't clocked, that means Liverpool are set to come into a fair bit of money in 2020. The question is - what should they do with that new wad of cash?

Easy. Sign Mbappé.

After a quiet summer transfer window which saw Liverpool spend just £1.7m on youngster Sepp van den Berg, some Reds fans were a bit puzzled. They wanted to see the champions of Europe strengthen, but maybe it was all just part of the plan.

It's not even just Mbappé. A closer look at Twitter will show that #Sancho2020 is also trending, with the Anfield faithful keen to see Borussia Dortmund sensation Jadon Sancho join the party.

Alongside Mbappé, of course.

Kai Havertz. Houssem Aouar. The list goes on. Liverpool fans have got it figured out. Who cares about the price when you've got that sweet, sweet Nike money burning a hole in your back pocket?

Fortunately, it looks like some fans are being realistic. There's no way Liverpool would be able to afford all of these Twitter targets. 

They'll just settle for Mbappé. How reasonable.

Make no mistake about it, this definitely could happen. Liverpool would have to sell Mohamed SalahSadio Mané and Virgil van Dijk to afford it, but that's not the point...

The Reds are bound to spend some of that money on new signings next summer, but who will we see coming through the entrance at Anfield next summer?

Stay tuned.

