Liverpool Fans Flock to Social Media for '#Mbappé2020' Movement After Closing in On Nike Kit Deal

Liverpool are believed to be closing in on a huge kit manufacturing deal with Nike, and many fans have flooded the internet with their desire to see the Reds spend all that money on Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappé.

After winning a court battle against current manufacturers New Balance, Liverpool are set to jump ship and pen a £30m-a-year deal with Nike which will also see the team pocket a whopping 20% of all merchandise sales.

#LFC free to sign kit deal with Nike after judges ruled in favour of club in court case with New Balance.



Club statement: "Liverpool FC is pleased with the Judge's decision to rule in favour of the Club following the legal dispute with our current kit supplier, New Balance. — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) October 25, 2019

If you haven't clocked, that means Liverpool are set to come into a fair bit of money in 2020. The question is - what should they do with that new wad of cash?

Easy. Sign Mbappé.

After a quiet summer transfer window which saw Liverpool spend just £1.7m on youngster Sepp van den Berg, some Reds fans were a bit puzzled. They wanted to see the champions of Europe strengthen, but maybe it was all just part of the plan.

Liverpool 2018/19:

• Earned £152m in PL

• £68m from UCL & Super Cup



- Spent £1.7m on transfers + more revenue from PL and UCL this season and a sponsorship deal with Nike.



It all makes sense now. #Mbappe2020 — 9 (@EnRouteAnfield) October 25, 2019

Just bumped into Mbappe down the local weatherspoons



Asked him if he's joining Liverpool



He necked his pint of bitter, winked at me and said '#Mbappe2020 my brother' before staggering off humming Allez Allez Allez — Spennie 6 times (@unrealxherdan) October 25, 2019

It's not even just Mbappé. A closer look at Twitter will show that #Sancho2020 is also trending, with the Anfield faithful keen to see Borussia Dortmund sensation Jadon Sancho join the party.

Alongside Mbappé, of course.

Kai Havertz. Houssem Aouar. The list goes on. Liverpool fans have got it figured out. Who cares about the price when you've got that sweet, sweet Nike money burning a hole in your back pocket?

Fortunately, it looks like some fans are being realistic. There's no way Liverpool would be able to afford all of these Twitter targets.

They'll just settle for Mbappé. How reasonable.

It's happening, Real Madrid watch out #Mbappe2020 — Tinashe Togara (@Tinashe_Togara) October 25, 2019

Liverpool Twitter is a mess right now we've all genuinely convinced ourselves #Mbappe2020 is happening — CP ♾ (@NabyKxita) October 25, 2019

Make no mistake about it, this definitely could happen. Liverpool would have to sell Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Virgil van Dijk to afford it, but that's not the point...

The Reds are bound to spend some of that money on new signings next summer, but who will we see coming through the entrance at Anfield next summer?

Stay tuned.

