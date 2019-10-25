Manchester United 'Enquire' About Thomas Müller Ahead of Potential January Move

Manchester United are reported to have made initial enquiries about Bayern Munich forward Thomas Müller, as the mounting saga involving the Germany star takes yet another development.

The 30-year-old made just his sixth start of the season in all competitions against Olympiacos on Tuesday, assisting two of his side's three goals from the right wing, but is believed to be considering his options after losing his automatic starting spot to Philippe Coutinho.

The Barcelona man arrived on loan in the summer and has made the number ten spot his own, with Müller finding himself limited largely to substitute appearances, emerging from the bench in each of their last four Bundesliga matches.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Having netted 186 goals in 497 appearances over ten years at the German champions, it is easy to see why Müller may be frustrated at his situation, and the Mail report that Manchester United may offer him a route out of the club in January, stating that 'initial enquiries' have been made.

The report seems to predicate itself on not much more than the words of club president Uli Hoeness, who admitted ahead of the Champions League trip to Greece this week (as per Bild) that it may be 'difficult' for him to work his way back into the side.

"Weeks and months ago, people hounded us to make expensive transfers," Hoeness said. "Then Coutinho comes and now the word is, 'How can they not start Müller?'

TF-Images/GettyImages

"But it was obvious that if [Coutinho] comes things would be difficult for Müller,"





While the United interest seems far from concrete, it should be noted that reported interest does fall in line with what they are looking to add in January. Former Bayern teammate Mario Mandžukić has been repeatedly linked with a winter move, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to add some quality and experience to his attacking ranks for the second half of the season.

Inter remain another option for Müller, although Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge remains adamant that a departure is unlikely in the foreseeable.