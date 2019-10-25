Newcastle vs Wolves Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Newcastle welcome Wolves to St James' Park on Sunday as both sides look to claim a valuable three points.

The Magpies currently sit within the relegation spaces, but the team has grown in confidence as they followed up their win over Manchester United by pushing Chelsea all the way at Stamford Bridge last time out, only falling short late on.

Nuno Espirito Santo's men, meanwhile, made a slow start to the new campaign, but have also begun to find their feet as they claimed a remarkable 2-0 victory away at Manchester City and drew at home to Southampton, which has seen them climb up to 13th.

With both teams looking to pick up a crucial three points to move further up the table, this could make for a fascinating spectacle.

Here's 90min's preview of Sunday's game.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 27 October What Time Is Kick Off? 14:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? St James' Park TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Premier League Referee? Kevin Friend

Team News

Newcastle could be without key defender Fabian Schar, after he picked up a knee injury in the defeat to Chelsea. However, both Matt Ritchie and Florian Lejeune were back in full training this week and could feature, but it remains to be seen whether they will be passed fit in time to play a part.

Wolves, on the other hand, were without Ryan Bennett for the trip to Bratislava in the Europa League on Thursday, as Nuno confirmed the defender had an issue with his hip abductor/groin.





Pedro Neto and Bruno Jordao were also ruled out for the trip, with the former staying behind to receive treatment on a heel problem, while Jordao is still recovering from a twisted ankle. However, Ruben Neves was part of the side that played on Thursday, along with Roman Saiss, who has appeared to overcome a hamstring injury.

Predicted Lineups

Newcastle Dubravka; Yedlin, Fernandez, Lascelles, Clark, Willems; Saint-Maximin, M. Longstaff, S. Longstaff, Almiron; Joelinton Wolves Patricio; Vallejo, Coady, Boly; Doherty, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Neves, Jonny; Jimenez, Jota

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have gone up against each other on 97 occasions, with the Wanderers boasting the better record to this point. They have managed to claim 41 victories, while the Magpies have only managed 32 wins. A draw has also been played out on 24 occasions.

The last meeting between the two ended level, with Willy Boly scoring a 95th minute equaliser to ensure his side left with a point. Issac Hayden had given the away side the lead, but were eventually pegged back.

Recent Form

Despite the fact Newcastle remain in the bottom three after nine games, Bruce has taken plenty of positives from recent fixtures. His team put in a tireless display as Matty Longstaff scored a dream debut goal to claim victory over Manchester United.

In a tough run of fixtures, the Magpies then travelled to take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and although they eventually ended up losing 1-0, it was another strong showing. Bruce will be hoping for more of the same commitment and hunger in the forthcoming weeks as he aims to drive his side further up the table.

Wolves, similarly, made a slow start to the new campaign and it appeared as though European demands were taking their toll on the squad. However, Nuno's men produced a resolute and prolific display to overcome the reigning Premier League champions at the Etihad Stadium - two late goals from Adama Traore saw them claim all three points against Man City.

Last time out, the team drew 1-1 at home with Southampton, although Raul Jimenez did find the net on three separate occasions as the VAR denied him.

Here's how both sides have performed in their last five matches.

Newcastle Wolves Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle (19/10) Slovan Bratislava - Wolves (24/10 Newcastle 1-0 Manchester United (06/10) Wolves 1-1 Southampton (19/10) Leicester 5-0 Newcastle (29/09) Manchester City 0-2 Wolves (6/10) Newcastle 0-0 Brighton (21/09) Besiktas 0-1 Wolves (3/10) Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle (14/09) Wolves 2-0 Watford (28/9)

Prediction

Newcastle have been impressive in their last two fixtures, conceding just once against Chelsea. However, the issue of lacking of creativity and goal threat continues to persist and that will be a major concern for Bruce.

Wolves will feel confident of getting a result at St James' Park, but Espirito Santo will be wary of the amount of travelling his side will have done in such a short space of time.

Overall, although both sides will be keen to pick up all three points, a draw appears the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Newcastle 1-1 Wolves