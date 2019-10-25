Norwich vs Manchester United Preview: Where to Watch, Kick Off Time, Team News, Prediction & More

Manchester United will be looking for their first Premier League win in five games as they head to a struggling Norwich City side who are slumped in the relegation zone.

The Canaries themselves are without a win in their last four in the league, which came in that shock 3-2 victory against Manchester City. As a result, they will undoubtedly be up for this crucial fixture in front of their home support.

United are currently in 14th position, with the pressure mounting on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite a good performance against Liverpool last weekend and a Thursday night win in Belgrade. Anything less than three points here will heap even more misery on the Norwegian.

Here's all the info you need ahead of this one.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 27 October What Time Is Kick Off? 16:30 (BST) Where Is it Played? Carrow Road TV Channel/Live Stream? Not Televised Referee? Stuart Attwell



Team News

Norwich continue to struggle with a number of injury problems, with Christoph Zimmermann, Grant Hanley, and Mario Vrancic all ruled out with their own problems. There is hope Ralf Fahrmann may be able to return.

For United, Paul Pogba continues to be sidelined, while Luke Shaw is also unlikely to be ready. Axel Tuanzebe is also out following the groin injury he picked up in the warm up prior to the Liverpool game.

Anthony Martial could return to the starting XI though for the Red Devils, after making a brief appearance against Liverpool following a return from injury and scoring a penalty in the win over Partizan Belgrade.

Predicted Lineups

Norwich Krul; Aarons, Amadou, Godfrey, Lewis; Tettey, McLean, Buendia, Leitner, Cantwell; Pukki. Manchester United De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Young; McTominay, Fred, Pereira; James, Martial, Rashford.

Head to Head Record

The pair have taken each other on 69 times, with United leading the head to head with 37 wins to the Canaries' 17. 15 draws have also been played out between the sides.

The last time the two teams played against each other was back in 2016, with United beating their opposition at Carrow Road 1-0, courtesy of a goal from Juan Mata.

Norwich have one win in their last six against Solskjaer's men, which was a famous victory for the Canaries as they beat United 2-1 at Old Trafford in 2015. Cameron Jerome and Alex Tettey were the heroes on that day.

Recent Form





As mentioned, both teams are in poor form, and in desperate need of a win to give them a boost. United's draw against Liverpool wasn't the worst result, but it certainly wasn't the three points that they were targeting to kick start their season.

The same could be said for Norwich's draw against Bournemouth. A decent away point, but they were probably searching for something more.

Here are how both teams have performed in their last five games.

Norwich Manchester United Bournemouth 0-0 Norwich (19/10) Partizan 0-1 Manchester United (24/10) Norwich 1-5 Aston Villa (05/10) Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool (20/10) Crystal Palace 2-0 Norwich (28/09) Newcastle 1-0 Manchester United (06/10) Burnley 2-0 Norwich (21/09) AZ Alkmaar 0-0 Manchester United (3/10)

Norwich 3-2 Manchester City (14/09) Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal (30/09)



Prediction

This is certainly not going to be an easy game for United - just ask Manchester City. Norwich will take the game to their opponents, and against a team low on confidence, they will create chances.

United will be pleased to have Martial back, and will be confident that they can put goals past a leaky Canaries defence despite their own recent struggles in front of goal. It will be a tight affair, but United have to get up and running eventually. Right?

Prediction: Norwich City 1-2 Manchester United