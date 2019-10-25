Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Delivers Injury Update as Man Utd Prepare to Face Norwich

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that the club is ‘working very hard’ to get the likes of Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw, Axel Tuanzebe and Nemanja Matic back from injury, but was vague when it came to revealing when they might return to action.

United travel to Norwich on Sunday in desperate need of what would be just a third Premier League win of the season, but it remains to be seen if any of those who have missed games recently, particularly Pogba, will be involved.

Ankle and foot problems, which saw Pogba travel to Dubai for warm weather training during the October international break, mean the Frenchman has only played twice since August. Shaw, meanwhile, hasn’t been seen since the third week of the season.

“We’re working very hard to get them fit and, hopefully, we can get them back soon. I’m not going to put a deadline on it but it won’t be long, hopefully,” Solskjaer is quoted as saying by the club’s official website as he discussed injury problems.

The Norwegian suggested that injuries are responsible for the tactical shift against Liverpool and Partizan Belgrade, although he said it is ‘working quite well’, adding: “We’ve got Jesse [Lingard] back, who can play in a three in midfield.

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

“The players who played for us on Thursday, for example, Sergio [Romero] played in a World Cup final, Marcos Rojo played in a back three in a World Cup final and [Phil Jones] and Harry [Maguire] played in a semi-final. Jesse played in his position.”

David de Gea suffered a groin injury while on international duty, but rushed himself back to fitness to face Liverpool. Presumably, the Spaniard was left out of the midweek trip to Serbia for rest, rather than any relapse or recurrence of the problem.

Ashley Young was also missing against Partizan, but the captain is not thought to be injured.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!