Oleksandr Zinchenko Set for Spell on the Sidelines After Undergoing Knee Surgery

Manchester City full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko is set for a lengthy spell out of action after the Ukrainian underwent knee surgery.

Zinchenko was ruled out of City's 2-0 win at Crystal Palace last weekend with an 'illness' before the club announced that a knee injury kept him out of the Champions League victory over Atalanta.

In a tweet on their official page, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News, the club revealed: "Oleksandr Zinchenko has suffered a knee injury that means he misses tonight’s game at home to Atalanta.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"The Ukrainian will be assessed over the coming days to determine the extent of the problem.

"Everyone at City wishes Oleks a speedy recovery."

The 22-year-old had started six of City's opening nine Premier League games this season and had appeared once in the Champions League.

But now, the versatile full-back seems set for a spell out after posting a photo of himself laying on a hospital bed on Instagram, with the caption: ''On the way back''.

Zinchenko tagged the post in Barcelona, where doctor Ramon Cugat is based. Cugat is a long-time friend of City boss Pep Guardiola - a relationship that goes way back to Guardiola's playing days at the Catalan giants.

Since Guardiola's arrival in Manchester, a number of City stars have travelled to the Spanish city for recovery. The likes of Benjamin Mendy, Kevin de Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte have all visited Cugat for knee surgery.

If Zinchenko has undergone surgery, which the post implies, then the Ukrainian faces a prolonged spell on the sidelines.

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

Despite Zinchenko's injury, City's backline will be boosted by the returns of John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi over the past week - Stones returning for the Palace game, while Otamendi made his comeback against Atalanta.

With summer-signing Rodri seemingly out for a few weeks with a hamstring issue, Fernandinho will likely move back into midfield after filling in at centre half for the past couple of weeks.