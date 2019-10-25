Predicting Manchester City's Starting XI for Their Premier League Clash With Aston Villa

Manchester City will be looking to capitalise on their emphatic 5-1 victory over Atalanta in the Champions League, and continue to ramp up the pressure on Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend.

City recorded a fairly routine 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace in their last Premier League fixture, with goals coming from Gabriel Jesus and David Silva.

The Citizens host an in-form Aston Villa side in the Premier League, and will be seeking blood in their hunt to close the gap on table-toppers Liverpool.

So, how will City line up?

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Ederson (GK) - Ever-present for Manchester City this season, Ederson has consolidated himself as Pep Guardiola's first choice.

Joao Cancelo (RB) - Pep has two reliable options at right-back, but with Kyle Walker starting against Atalanta, expect Cancelo to get a game here.

Fernandinho (CB) - The Brazilian a reliable option for Pep last season in the heart of their midfield, but has since been dropped into the defence due to Aymeric Laporte's injury. The Brazilian has impressed while filling in for the Frenchman, and looks set to retain his place.

Nicolas Otamendi (CB) - Otamendi was not included in the match day squad against Crystal Palace, but sat on the bench against Atalanta. Guardiola seems to favour the Argentinian so he looks set to start, especially with Rodri injured.

Benjamin Mendy (LB) - Injuries have plagued Mendy's Manchester City career, making just 29 appearances in two years. However, he played 90 minutes against Crystal Palace, and 70 minutes against Atalanta, so those injury problems may finally be behind the Frenchman.

Midfielders

Ilkay Gundogan (CM) - The German has become a regular starter due to City's injury problems. After Fernandinho dropped to centre-half, and Rodri injured for the foreseeable future, Gundogan will undoubtedly play this weekend.

Kevin De Bruyne (CM) - Pep would be mad not to start De Bruyne against Aston Villa. He makes City tick, with his world-class dribbling and passing abilities. He should be - probably is -the first name on the team sheet.

David Silva (CM) - The Spaniard scored in City's last Premier League match, and his ability to pick a pass was too much for Palace to handle. Expect more of the same against Villa this weekend.

Forwards

Bernardo Silva (RW) - City's player of the season last term, the Portuguese attacker has rotated with Riyad Mahrez so far this campaign. Silva was rested for the midweek meeting with Atalanta, so he'll likely get the nod for this one.

Sergio Aguero (ST) - One the best forwards in the Premier League, Aguero has been in astonishing form this season, scoring eight league goals in as many games.

Raheem Sterling (LW) - After his hat-trick against Atalanta, Sterling should start. Pep has shown on numerous occasions this season that he likes to rotate, but the Englishman has shown that he can start on a regular basis.