Real Madrid Make Kylian Mbappe 'Priority' Target for 2020 Amid Rival Juventus Interest

Real Madrid have decided to prioritise the signing of Kylian Mbappé once again, with reports in Spain claiming that he is now their 'number one' target for next season.

Los Blancos have been linked with the marquee signing of Mbappé for well over a year now, with rumblings of a move to Madrid continuously blowing hot and cold.

Things may be a little different this time, though. That's because, having scored a hat-trick against Club Brugge in midweek, Juventus are equally as keen to sign Mbappé - and after a €300m investment from shareholders, aimed at elevating the club to elite level status, they appear to be financially able to make a move.





According to Tuttosport (as relayed by AS) the decision was made to release a €300m investment, which will take effect from December - of which a sizeable chunk will be directed straight into recruitment between now and 2023.





That comes with two clear targets in mind - Mbappé and Red Bull Salzburg goal machine Erling Håland, who is also in the cross-hairs of Real Madrid.

Mbappé was a heavily reported target of the La Liga giants in the summer, and AS also report that he has once again become their priority for the 2020/21 season after his Champions League heroics for PSG.

Håland, meanwhile, has set the continent alight with his explosive form for Red Bull Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga and the Champions League - firing 20 goals in 13 games in all competitions - and is believed to have earned his way into the summer transfer plans at the Bernabeu.

It means we could be in for a couple of intriguing tussles, perhaps not dissimilar to the one that saw Juve pip Barcelona to Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt in the window just past.

Juventus currently have no shortage of attacking riches, but with Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain both on the wrong side of 30, and Mario Mandžukić seemingly on his way out, it is no surprise they are beginning to cast an eye over the next generation of attacking talent.

