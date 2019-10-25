Thomas Müller Not Negotiating With Man Utd Despite Recent Transfer Links

By 90Min
October 25, 2019

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Müller is not believed to be negotiating with Manchester United, with a January move away from the Allianz Arena thought to be extremely unlikely.

The 30-year-old has started just three Bundesliga games this season, forcing him to admit that he would start considering his future at the club if his situation did not improve.

TF-Images/GettyImages

As a result, a report emerged suggesting United could look to offer Müller a lifeline with a January bid, but Sky Sport Germany have countered those claims and suggested that Müller will not be leaving.

They state that Müller has not spoken to either United or Inter, who are also believed to be keen on the German, so a departure Bayern in the upcoming January transfer window is described as 'extremely unlikely'.

However, Sky do note that there are several sides who have expressed an interest in Müller, so a January transfer is not impossible, but he would be more likely to leave the club at the end of the season.

Müller has made 12 appearances for Niko Kovač's side this season, but he has mainly had to settle for brief cameo appearances. 

JOHN MACDOUGALL/GettyImages

Alongside his three starts in the Bundesliga, Müller has started another three games in cup competitions, but he has played in a multitude of different positions as he has struggled to hold down a permanent role.

He has spent time as a right-winger, a centre-forward and as a midfielder, but Kovač appears to prefer other players in each of those roles.

With Barcelona loanee Philippe Coutinho shining at the top of Bayern's midfield, Müller has been left to compete with Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman and Ivan Perišić out wide, while he is fighting a losing battle to displace the prolific Robert Lewandowski in attack.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Despite the concerns over a lack of game time, Bayern executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge recently insisted that Müller is happy at the club and will not be going anywhere.

There is still time for United to involve themselves in the situation, but it appears as though Müller will be remaining with Bayern for the foreseeable future.

For more from Tom Gott, follow him on Twitter!

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message