Twitter Reacts as Leicester City Create Premier League History With 9-0 Win at St Mary's

By 90Min
October 25, 2019

We saw something truly special in the Premier League on Friday evening as Leicester City stormed to a 9-0 win over Southampton. 

Nine. I'll let that sink in for a moment. Nine.

Not only was it the biggest away win in the 131-year history of the Football League's top flight, but it also tied the record for the biggest victory in the history of the Premier League (for those asking, Manchester United also put nine past Ipswich Town back in 1995).

Ben Chilwell netted the opener after ten minutes, and the mandatory VAR review proved that, not only was it a goal, but Southampton's Ryan Bertrand actually needed to be sent off for a dangerous challenge during the build-up.

How's that for rubbing salt in the wounds?

Leicester needed just minutes more to add a few more through Youri Tielemans and Ayoze Pérez, and Southampton fans were seen leaving after just 18 minutes of the game.

Pérez bagged his second late in the half, and striker Jamie Vardy couldn't help but get himself in on the act just before the break.

Those two were at it again shortly before the hour mark, both finding the back of the net within a matter of seconds. The goals had fans flocking to the internet to try find out what the record books looked like, and it seemed just a matter of time before Leicester got there.

However, at 7-0 with just five minutes to go, it looked like the Foxes were going to miss out on history. Fortunately, Southampton let them get there anyway. Such good sports.

A stunning free-kick from James Maddison was the clear pick of the bunch, but Leicester were still one away from tying the record. With seconds left on the clock, the Foxes fans had accepted that it wasn't to be, but Vardy clearly hadn't.

The Englishman won a penalty in stoppage time, and stepped up to convert it to send the away fans into raptures. The referee didn't even let them finish celebrating before blowing the full-time whistle. Mercy.

