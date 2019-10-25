Victor Camarasa Could Cut Short Disastrous Crystal Palace Loan Spell in January

By 90Min
October 25, 2019

Victor Camarasa could cut his loan nightmare short in January and leave Selhurst Park with just two appearances.

The Spaniard has failed to make an impact with the Eagles, playing just five minutes in the Premier League and a full 90 in Palace's Carabao Cup loss to Colchester United. With this limited amount of playing time, it is difficult to see him wanting to stay for any longer.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Camarasa impressed at Cardiff City last season, but travelled back to his parent club Real Betis in May when the Bluebirds were relegated to the Championship – coming back to the UK in the summer to try to break back into a Premier League side.

The 25-year-old has failed to impress Roy Hodgson, with Luka Milivojevic, James McArthur, James McCarthy and Cheikhou Kouyate all ahead of the Spaniard in the pecking order, and Camarasa has had enough, as reported by Sportslens.

He has struggled to make the matchday squad on numerous occasions, being left out in a loss to Sheffield United, a victory at Manchester United, a draw with Wolves, a victory against Norwich and a loss to Manchester City. 

The Spaniard was an unused substitute for the Eagles' opening day 0-0 draw against Everton and subsequent victories against Aston Villa and West Ham. 

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

Should Palace and Real Betis agree on the termination of Camarasa's loan, he will be looking for first team opportunities elsewhere. He undoubtedly has bags of talent, as he has showcased before, but Crystal Palace was not the right fit for him.

