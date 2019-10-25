Willian Hints at Chelsea Stay After Insisting He Is 'Very Happy' at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea star Willian has suggested he may well be open to staying at Stamford Bridge when his contract expires next summer, though he has no immediate plans.

The Brazilian moved to Stamford Bridge from Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013 for a fee of £30m, and has played a key role in two Premier League title successes for the Blues, as well as last season's Europa League triumph and an FA Cup success in 2017.

TF-Images/GettyImages

He has been repeatedly linked with a move to La Liga giants Barcelona in recent months, though, despite remaining a prominent figure in Chelsea's squad.

Amid the speculation, Willian has now revealed in an interview with Esporte Interativo (via Sport Witness), in the aftermath of Tuesday's Champions League win over Ajax, that he has no plans to move home to Brazil - or anywhere else for that matter.





“Of course when you talk about Corinthians, the club that launched me, I have a great affection. But honestly, I don’t think about returning to Brazil," he began.

“I think I have a lot of wood to burn here in Europe. I have a market. I’m very happy here at Chelsea. Of course my contract is ending now, at the end of the season it’s over.





"But I’m happy at Chelsea and I plan to stay out here.”

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Willian's willingness to stay may hinder reported plans that Chelsea plan to let the Brazilian run his contract down in order to lower their wage budget, even though the 31-year-old has continued to feature prominently in the first team this season.

The agile Brazilian, who hails originally from Sao Paulo, has started all but one of the Blues' Premier League games this season, ahead of the likes of summer signing Christian Pulisic and serial winner Pedro.

Should he continue to press, head coach Frank Lampard may have no option but to offer Willian, who has made over 300 appearances for the club, fresh terms.