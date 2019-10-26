5 Managers Who Could Take Over at Southampton if Ralph Hasenhuttl Is Sacked

If someone had told you on Friday afternoon that Leicester City would score more in their Premier League fixture at Southampton than New Zealand would in their rugby World Cup semi-final against England, you quite rightly would've sent them to whatever institution Joaquin Phoenix's lead character is taken to at the end of Joker (*spoiler alert*...well kind of).

It happened though. Jamie Vardy and Ayoze Perez helped themselves to a hat-trick each as the Foxes hammered a sorry Saints side 9-0 to record the biggest ever away win in Premier League history.

Sure, the fact that Southampton went down to 10 men after just 12 minutes, when Ryan Bertrand was sent off for a foul in the build-up to Ben Chilwell's opener didn't help, but that's no excuse for capitulating in the way they did against Leicester.

Despite doing well to keep the Saints up last season, reports suggest that Southampton - who are now in the bottom three - might be looking for a new manager to replace current boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, after the Austrian accepted full blame for his side's hammering.

If they do indeed decide to part ways with the Alpine Klopp, here's five managers who they could look at to replace him...

Chris Hughton

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

One thing that was clear from Southampton's display last night was that they simply cannot defend. In fact, they've now comfortably conceded more than any other team in the Premier League this season.

Whilst Chris Hughton might not be the most exciting name on this list a bit of defensive stability could be what's needed at St. Mary's right now.

The former Republic of Ireland international has a track record of keeping teams in the Premier League. Southampton would need him to work his magic once more.

Laurent Blanc

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

Until they finally chose Rudi Garcia, it seemed that Laurent Blanc was a dead cert to get the Lyon job. This is proof that the former PSG and French national coach is itching to get back into management.

In their glory days Southampton made a habit of appointing slightly left-field choices that had proved themselves in foreign leagues. Blanc has certainly done that with four Ligue 1 titles.

He also knows the Premier League from his time and Man Utd and could definitely be the man to lift Saints up the table.

Steve Cooper

With the third-youngest squad in the league, Southampton could well benefit from someone who works well with young players.

As the man who guided England's Under-17 side to World Cup glory in 2017, Steve Cooper has those skills in abundance.

His career in first-team management with Swansea has started well as he has turned the Swans from mid-table strugglers to promotion contenders in difficult circumstances at the Liberty Stadium. There's no reason he couldn't carry the good work on at St. Mary's.

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

As someone being touted as Pep Guardiola's eventual successor at Manchester City appointing former Arsenal and Barcelona full back Giovanni van Bronckhorst would be a real coup for Southampton.

The World Cup finalist only has one job under his belt, but boasts a 60.8% win ratio from his time at Feyenoord, where he brought the Dutch side their first league title in 18 years.

The last manager Southampton appointed from Feyenoord was Ronald Koeman, and that turned out pretty well...

Sam Allardyce

Henry Browne/GettyImages

After having suffered through nearly a year of Mark Hughes Southampton fans may well grimace at the thought of seeing Sam Allardyce sitting in their dugout.

But the reality is that Big Sam is a safe pair of hands. His record of never being relegated speaks for itself, and from a financial standpoint dropping down to the Championship simply is not an option for Saints.

He wouldn't be popular but he could be a good appointment until the end of the season at the very least.