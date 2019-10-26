6 of the Biggest Away Wins in Premier League History

Leicester City had the opportunity to move second in the Premier League table with a win at Southampton on Friday evening.

Little did they realise, they were actually going to make history that night.

That's correct, as Brendan Rodgers' side did make history as they equalled the biggest EVER win in Premier League history, but the result saw them claim the biggest EVER away win. So in no uncertain terms, it was a battering.

After the ninth (NINTH) goal had gone in, the referee quickly blew for full-time, putting an end to the misery for Ralph Hasenhuttl and his side.

So, with this in mind, we here at 90min thought it would be wise to go right ahead and take a look at the other biggest away day drubbings in Premier League history...

Aston Vila 0-6 Liverpool (February 2016)

GOAL Aston Villa 0-6 Liverpool (71 mins). Kolo Toure is left unmarked in the box and heads in Jordan Henderson's corner #AVLLIV — Premier League (@premierleague) February 14, 2016

Starting off strong. Liverpool produced a ruthless display to ease past Aston Villa 6-0 in 2016. It was the first time Villa conceded six at home in a league game since October 1983.

Daniel Sturridge, James Milner, Emre Can, Divock Origi, Nathaniel Clyne and Kolo Toure all found the net that day, which was undoubtedly a day to forget for the Villa players and fans alike.

The Reds, meanwhile, will have already known how it feels to put six past an opponent on the road, as they thrashed Newcastle three years prior. Brendan Rodgers masterminded that one, but more on him later.

Watford 0-6 Manchester City (September 2017)

Manchester City and Watford, sounds familiar, doesn't it? Well, in case you missed it, the Sky Blues produced a scintillating display to thump a woeful Hornets side 8-0 at the Etihad this season. When the goals were flying in, it was a distinct case of déjà vu for the fans and players.

That's because they were blown away by the very same opponents just two years prior, this time on home turf, however. Although, credit where credits due, it wasn't quite as bad as what they experienced at the start of the 2019/20 season.

Watford suffered their heaviest home defat defeat in the top flight as they conceded six without reply. Sergio Aguero bagged a hat-trick (of course), while Gabriel Jesus, Nicolas Otamendi and Raheem Sterling also got on the scoresheet.

Oh, did we mention that City also hit Watford for six again in the FA Cup final in May 2019? No? Ah, well, it's safe to say the Hornets probably aren't the biggest fans of Pep Guardiola and his men.

Sheffield Wednesday 1-7 Nottingham Forest (April 1995)

I was there, one of the best away performances ever from the Trickiest, even SWFC fans were applauding.... long time ago 😩 — Garry (@mason_garry) April 1, 2017

You know how well a team has played when the opposing manager comes out and reveals that it was the best team performance they had ever seen. That is how Trevor Francis reacted after his side lost 7-1 at home to Nottingham Forest.

Stan Collymore and Bryan Roy were both mesmeric on the day, scoring twice to ensure that their side broke the record for the biggest away win in the Premier League at the time.

A masterful display.

Hull City 1-7 Tottenham Hotspur (May 2017)

A Championship-bound Hull City had nothing left to play for apart from pride. Harry Kane, meanwhile, had everything left to play for.

Hull fans will have been erm...slightly nervous when they saw Kane grab four goals in his previous game against Leicester City as the Englishman went in search of retaining the Golden Boot.

They were right to have felt that way.

The striker scored a hat-trick at the KCOM Stadium to make it seven goals in two games. And guess what? He did retain the Golden Boot. 29 goals in 30 games, not bad going, Harry.

As for Hull, well, it was a pretty dire way to end their season in the top flight.

Nottingham Forest 1-8 Manchester United (February 1999)

⚽ 90'#OnThisDay in 1999, @ManUtd's Ole Gunnar Solskjær came off the bench and scored 4 goals in 10 minutes pic.twitter.com/13C7btI97N — Premier League (@premierleague) February 6, 2019

Nottingham Forest may well have put seven past Sheffield Wednesday four years earlier, but it then became their turn to suffer an utter demolition.

A certain Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bagged four goals in the last 11 minutes as Manchester United annihilated Forest. Of course, Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole were also on hand to get on the scoresheet, as well. It was perhaps one of the most memorable performances as United went on to secure a famous treble.

The great Sir Alex Ferguson went on to praise Solskjaer, calling him 'amazing'.

It certainly was an outstanding performance and it did hold the record for the biggest away win in the Premier League for a long time. However, the record is no more...

...Enter, Leicester City.

Southampton 0-9 Leicester City (October 2019)

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Was anyone expecting this? I highly doubt it.

Sure, Ryan Bertrand got sent off after 12 minutes, but few could have predicted what would happen after that.

Leicester's Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy both enjoyed memorable evenings as they each scored hat-tricks, while Ben Chilwell, Youri Tielemans and James Maddison all got in on the rout.

A game for the history books. One both teams will remember for a very, very long time, but for very, very different reasons.