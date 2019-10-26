AC Milan Star Theo Hernandez Admits It Was an 'Easy Decision' to Leave Real Madrid

AC Milan full-back Theo Hernández claims that it was an "easy decision" to join the club from Real Madrid during the summer transfer window, having been frozen out in the Spanish capital by Zinedine Zidane.





The 22-year-old only moved to Real Madrid from city rivals Atlético in 2017, going on to make 23 appearances before being loaned out to Real Sociedad last season.





Hernández found himself on the transfer list when he returned to Real Madrid despite impressing in San Sebastián, but the France Under-21 international insists it was an "easy decision" to leave the Santiago Bernabéu on a permanent basis.

"It is an honour to have been chosen by [Paolo] Maldini. He is part of the history of football, not only of Milan, and with me he was very convincing," Hernández told La Gazzetta dello Sport (via SempreMilan).





"It didn’t take me long to decide to accept the offer. It’s a dream. Paolo is a defender who is a model for everyone.





"I talked to my agent and we immediately agreed. Milan is a club with a great history, one of the most titled in the world. It was worth making such a choice."





Hernández has only made five appearances for the Rossoneri after battling with an ankle injury, something which he admits is still causing him some pain, but the 22-year-old has already made an impact with the club.

After picking up his first assists against Fiorentina, Hernández found the back of the net himself during Milan's 2-1 win over Genoa.

Looking ahead to the future, Hernández claims that he wants to help bring the Champions League trophy back to San Siro, although with Milan currently outside the top four, he admits the club need to improve before they can challenge in Europe again.





"The dream is the lift the Champions League, but first you have to get there," he added (via AS). "Now we are far away from the Champions League places. A lot of things happen in football and I don't know how long it will take but the path we are on is the right one."

