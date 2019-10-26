Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals He's a Liverpool Fan & Predicts Outcome of Tottenham Clash

The Terminator himself Arnold Schwarzenegger has declared that he is a Liverpool fan as he backed the Reds to pick up all three points in Sunday's clash with Tottenham.

The Reds currently top the Premier League table, having won eight and drawn one. Jurgen Klopp's men flawless domestic form was only interrupted last weekend with a disappointing 1-1 draw at struggling rivals Manchester United.

A number of high-profile celebrities are known to be supporters of Klopp's side, with Samuel L. Jackson, Dr Dre and Daniel Craig among the more notable/surprising names.

Arnie is in the UK to promote his latest Terminator film 'Dark Fate', but has taken time out to go head-to-head with BBC's Mark Lawrenson to predict this weekend's Premier League fixtures. The 72-year-old former Mr Universe and governor of California spoke of his admiration for the Anfield side.

"I like Liverpool...They are not always successful but the momentum is there right now," Schwarzenegger told BBC Sport.

"Sometimes, and I don't know why, they lose some stupid games then they come right back again. When they say 'I'll be back', they are back."

TF-Images/GettyImages

Lawrenson and Schwarzenegger then predicted the outcome for this weekend's league clashes, with the former professional bodybuilder claiming that Liverpool will prevail this weekend by a 2-1 scoreline. However, Lawrenson disagreed and instead predicted a draw between the two.

Elsewhere, the pair also disagreed upon the outcome of another Sunday match. The BBC football expert expects Norwich City to hold Manchester United to a seemingly eventful 2-2 draw, while Arnie has predicted a 3-0 win for the Red Devils.

Sunday's match will be the first meeting between Liverpool and Tottenham since the Champions League final back in June, which the Reds won 2-0. While it is expected to be a close match, Schwarzenegger has predicted a positive result for Klopp and his men.