Barcelona Players Hold Crisis Talks After Win Over Slavia Praha as Concerns Grow Over UCL Challenge

Barcelona's senior players voiced their concerns about the club's chances in the Champions League this season in the immediate aftermath of their 2-1 win over Slavia Praha.

An own goal from Peter Olayinka handed Barcelona three points on matchday three in the group stages, but hosts Slavia Praha ended the match almost double the chances - taking 24 shots compared to Barça's 13.

"We won't win the Champions League playing like this," was a phrase used between players inside the dressing room just after the final whistle at the Sinobo Stadium, according to Marca.

MICHAL CIZEK/GettyImages

Barcelona's coaching staff weren't present at the time of their impromptu meeting, something which could be another sign that tensions with Ernesto Valverde are only growing.

Goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen hinted that the players could organise another internal meeting as Barcelona look to find their feet this season.

"I think we need to talk about some things," ter Stegen said after their win over Slavia Praha. "I think that's something we have to look at ourselves.

"I won't say it here because it's more internal. It's not my thing, I'd like to speak to the players who were on the pitch first."

Even though Barcelona's performances have been below par, the club are still top of Group F on seven points from a possible nine, while they'll also look to extend their lead at the top of La Liga against Real Valladolid on Tuesday.

They'll already be looking ahead to their next Champions League match against Slavia Praha too, as Barcelona only have a three-point lead at the top of this season's 'group of death' with matches still to come against Borussia Dortmund and Inter.

